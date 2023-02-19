Poll shows Macron’s ratings drop to lowest level in three years

French President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity rating has fallen to its lowest level in three years. This is evidenced by the data of a sociological survey published by the newspaper Journal du dimanche on Saturday, February 18th.

The survey was conducted by the public opinion institute IFOP.

“Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has fallen, it has returned to its lowest level since February 2020, that is, to the indicators that were noted before the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic,” the material says.

Based on these data, only 32% of the French answered that they were satisfied with the actions of the head of state.

The material states that the level of Macron’s popularity has fallen due to plans for pension reform in the country.

“This is the end of a long phase of presidential immunity. Now there is a return to the logic of the political situation of the Fifth Republic, when heads of state are paying for unpopular reforms, ”said IFOP CEO Frederic Daby, whose words are quoted in the material.

The previous approval rating for the President of France was published in November 2022. Then it was reported that it fell to 32%. According to research company Elabe, in two months, its indicator fell by six points. Then it was connected with the launch of an investigation into possible illegal financing of his 2017 election campaign.

On November 24, the French newspaper Le Parisien wrote that France suspected the American consulting firm McKinsey of illegally financing Macron’s 2017 election campaign, and an investigation was launched into this case.

Prior to that, on October 21, it was reported that Macron’s popularity rating had fallen by 7% over the past month to 36%, while the popularity of Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne had fallen by 10 percentage points, amounting to 41%. The survey also showed that more than half of the French (71%) are dissatisfied with the government’s actions in the fight against the fuel crisis. Another 32% of respondents called the actions of the authorities in this situation “very bad”. And more than 30% of respondents expressed the opinion that after being re-elected as president, the head of state became less attentive to the people.

On September 17, several thousand people took to the streets of Paris and demanded the resignation of Macron. The protesters responded to the call of the Patriots and gathered at the Palais Royal. In addition to resignation, the head of state voiced demands to withdraw from the European Union and NATO.