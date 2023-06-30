Pollution board is making proposal, new industries will not be set up in Dhanbad

If the exercise of Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board is successful, then Dhanbad will become the first city in the state, where permission will not be given to set up new industries. Currently Dhanbad is one of the most polluted cities in the country. Looking at the pollution situation here, the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board is preparing such a proposal, under which no one will be allowed to set up a new industry here in the coming days.

If permission is given on this proposal in the board meeting, then only green industry can be established in Dhanbad. The most important thing is that the permission of the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board will not be required to set up a green industry.

Pollution all around due to coal mining:

Due to the coal mine in Dhanbad, there is pollution all around. Here the amount of carbon dioxide (CO) in the air is high. Due to this there is difficulty in breathing. According to the report of the Central Pollution Control Board, the amount of CO in Sadar area of ​​Dhanbad was around 180 on Thursday. It is said to be dangerous for patients with respiratory diseases. In the report, the PM 2.5 of Dhanbad on Thursday has been mentioned as 138 and PM-10 as 110 on average. It has been kept in the Yellow category. Due to the rains for the last several days, the amount of pollution here has reduced.

Central government gives special assistance



The central government has considered many cities of the country as polluting, in which Dhanbad is also included. Under the National Air Quality Monitoring Program (NAMP), the central government gives crores of rupees every year under special assistance to reduce pollution in Dhanbad.

The pollution board believes that the condition of Dhanbad is not suitable for setting up industry. There is a lot of pollution there. Companies can set up industries in the surrounding districts. The final decision has not been taken on this yet.

YK Das, Member Secretary,

State Pollution Control Board