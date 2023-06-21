Pollution measuring machine will be installed in all the companies of Coal India, now the machine is installed only at these places

The Pollution Board has directed all mining companies including Coal India companies to install pollution measuring instruments, so that the level of pollution in the mining area can be measured. In fact, the level of pollution is high in the mining area as well as in the way of its transportation. But in the light of the board’s order, other mining companies including CCL have installed pollution measuring instruments either in their offices or residential premises. In such a situation, in the report of pollution received from the area, the air quality is said to be good.

Machine installed in Rajrappa and GM office in Argadda: Pollution measuring machine is installed in front of General Manager’s office in CCL Rajrappa. The distance of mine area and washery is 3-4 km from here. Coal is taken out from the mine and transported to the washery, but the place where the Continuous Ambient Air Monitoring Station is in front of the GM office is completely clean and hygienic. From here the reporting of pollution is sent.

Ambient air quality monitoring station has been set up at the GM office of Argadda coalfield and Giddi at a cost of about one crore. Apart from this, a pollution measuring instrument has been installed in the vinegar project. The machine is installed at a clean place in the area’s GM office, SOM office in Giddi. The Jharkhand Pollution Department receives information about the pollution generated in the air from the Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station on a continuous basis.

Instruments at only two places in seven projects:



In the seven projects of CCL Kuju area, pollution measuring instruments have been installed at only two places. First in General Manager’s Office and second in CCL Kuju Railway Siding. The seven projects in CCL Kuju area are Ara, Sarubeda, Topa, Pindra, Kuju, Karma, Pundi. The said equipment is not installed in the collieries of these projects. At present, the responsibility of measuring pollution in these places has been given to CMPDI.

The CMPDI team comes once in every 15 days and measures the pollution with the machine. Then it is reported to the pollution board. Every day’s report is sent from here. Here also the yantra has been installed at a clean place. In Sayal area too, a pollution measuring device has been installed near the GM office in a clean area.

In NK also pollution measuring device is installed in GM office:

To monitor the pollution level in NK area, a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CPCB) has been installed two years back in the General Manager’s office at a cost of 50 lakhs. It is telecasted live on the display installed at the main gate of the General Manager’s office.

This report can be seen sitting anywhere in the world through internet. Two centers have also been set up at KDH and Dakra railway sidings to measure PM-10 and PM-2.5. Both of these are considered among the most polluted areas. Two centers have also been made here. 30 small centers have been made at different places. NK Area’s Environment Officer Nishank Prakash said that the level of PM-10 is 100 micro milligram is considered satisfactory. In the last two years, on an average, the PM of NK area has been around 80 micro milligram.

Machine installed in PO office in Magadha



Continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations have been installed at four different places to measure pollution in Magadh and Amrapali coal projects. In this, the report goes to the pollution department automatically. Machine is installed in Amrapali PO office and Shivpur siding in Amrapali coal project. The machine installed in the PO office is one kilometer away from the mines area. A machine is installed in the polluted area on the side of the railway line in Shivpur siding. Machine is installed in Magadh PO office located at Kundi and Phulbasia railway siding in Magadh coal project. The machine is located one km away from the mining area. The machine fitted in the siding is fitted in the polluted area.