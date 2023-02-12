Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin, together with the Honored Coach of Russia, President of the Judo Federation of St. Petersburg Mikhail Rakhlin, once again visited Russian military units to support our fighters, Pushilin said in his Telegram channel 12th of February.

As the Russian military reported, the situation in the Uluhdar direction is encouraging. Pushilin also talked to prisoners of war from the defense of Poltava, who spoke about the deception on the part of their command.

“It is clear that now they can be misleading, but the fact that they realized that there was no need to come to our land with weapons is for sure,” Pushilin writes.

According to the prisoners of war in the video, they were initially enrolled in a separate battalion to protect their native city of Poltava, and not in military structures, but then they were transferred to other areas.

On February 4, the Ukrainian soldier Miroslav Levchenko, who surrendered, said that the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine let their fighters eat meat. According to him, in captivity they treat him like a human being, while for the Ukrainian army and the Kyiv leadership his life is worth nothing.

Earlier, on January 19, Ukrainian military Yaroslav Zayarny, who was taken prisoner near Kremennaya, told how he was sent to the front line by deceit in his homeland. He said that initially he was promised a service close to home and family, adding that he would not participate in hostilities. But as a result, his brigade almost immediately went to the front line near the Lugansk People’s Republic.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

