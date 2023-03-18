Polyansky called the message about the extension of the “grain deal” for more than 60 days a manipulation

March 18 - BLiTZ. Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, made public a letter from Russia's Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzi to the structure's leadership about an alleged "extension of the grain deal" for two months.

“Any claims that this is being extended beyond 60 days are wishful thinking or intentional manipulation,” a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying by TASS.

BLiTZ wrote: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reported that the Russian side of the grain deal agreed to extend the agreement for only 60 days. Moscow warned all parties to this agreement about the extension “not only orally, but also with special notes.”

At the same time, Ukraine and Turkey made a statement that the grain deal was extended for 4 months.

Earlier, the head of the Republic of Turkey, Erdogan, stressed that the Black Sea Grain Initiative is very important for ensuring world food security.