Russian representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that the Russian side made copies of correspondence with Germany, Denmark and Sweden regarding the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream. The Russian Federation submitted these documents to the UN Security Council for review.

The purpose of these copies of the correspondence is to demonstrate that the UN does not know much about the committed sabotage. Now, Polyansky noted, the UN Security Council is aware of its lack of information on this issue.

Dmitry Polyansky, in his Telegram channel, stressed that these papers are capable of conveying to the UN the idea that Russia knows the truth and wants to help the investigation.

For a week now, the media in Western countries have been writing about various versions of sabotage at Nord Stream. The American side put forward the theory that it was the Ukrainian special services that blew up the pipeline. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not capable of such actions. Only experienced military men could blow up the Nord Streams imperceptibly.

Earlier, SM News wrote that journalist Hersh conducted an investigation and found out that the attack on Nord Stream was approved by Joe Biden.

