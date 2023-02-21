Polyansky said the time of the UN Security Council meeting on Nord Stream was inconvenient for Russia

The West did not allow a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) on sabotage at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 at a convenient time for Russia. This was announced on February 21 by Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the World Organization, in his Telegram channel.

“The senior Westerners did not let the Maltese appoint a meeting at a convenient time for us, so as not to “blur” the effect of the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine, which is being resumed at the same time,” he wrote.

Polyansky noted that the meeting will take place on February 21 at 23:00 Moscow time. American economist Jeffrey Sachs and former US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Raymond McGovern are invited as speakers by the Russian side.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

After that, on February 15, Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information about the blowing up of gas pipelines.

On February 16, the State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream lines. It notes that the responsibility “for causing multibillion-dollar damage” to the energy infrastructure of Russia and a number of European countries, as well as “for catastrophic environmental damage” lies with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

The next day, Polyansky announced that Russia had submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to investigate the sabotage at Nord Stream. It includes the creation of an independent international commission.

Leaks at the joint venture were discovered on September 26, 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The investigation was taken up by Denmark, Sweden and Germany, in the area of ​​​​responsibility of which the attacks occurred. Russia was not allowed to investigate.