Ponomarev spoke about the importance of the fight with Murtazaev for his career

Russian kickboxer Sergei Ponomarev on Thursday, February 16, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the fight with Islam Murtazaev would be his career springboard.

“Today I just have an easy workout, to cheer up, and tomorrow I’m already on the scales. We have already boxed, they will try to impose their game. The ring will show everything, this is a very serious fight. <…> I need it to move on,” he said.

Ponomarev called Murtazaev a famous fighter and a serious opponent.

As the athlete noted, he would not want a quick end to the fight.

The fight will take place on February 17 as part of the REN TV Fight Club tournament. Super Series. The opening of the 2023 season will take place in Minsk. Four fights will be held this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening will be the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari. Gadzhi (Automatic) Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will also fight in the ring. Their competition will be held in the status of a rematch, since in August 2022 the athletes had already met and the fight ended with the victory of Rodriguez.

In addition, there will be a duel between Armenian kickboxing champion David Khachatryan and pop-MMA star Artem Tarasov.

Tarasov said on February 14 that he had prepared his steel character and fists for the fight with Khachatryan. The fighter explained that he hopes to win the fight by successfully making submissions.

Khachatryan, in turn, expressed the opinion on February 15 that his fight with Tarasov would continue all rounds, and not end with a knockout.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the tournament live, which will begin on February 17 at 23:00 Moscow time. Underframe broadcasts will be available in public REN TV “VK Video”.

