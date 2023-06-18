Pooja Bhatt will be seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

The second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ will soon come in front of the audience. The first season of the show was last hosted by Karan Johar. However, this time Salman Khan will be hosting the show on TV as well as OTT. Ever since the announcement of the second season of Bigg Boss, fans are eager to know who will enter the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ this time.

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt is the 13th contestant to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Pooja will compete with other Bigg Boss contestants. His entry in Bigg Boss house is shocking for the fans. Before Pooja, Puneet Superstar has entered the Bigg Boss house. He is a social media content creator and comedian.

This time in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, the concept for the contestants is going to be quite different and interesting. This year the contestants will have to live in a jungle themed house. Contestants will be given survival kit in this house. All the essentials will be present in this one kit. The journey of the contestants in the show will start from the jungle. There will be no sofa, luxury bed in this place, no well equipped bathroom and kitchen. The contestants have to survive with the survival kit provided to them.