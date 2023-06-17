Poojara Telecom inaugurates its first flagship store in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Poojara Telecom, West India’s leading mobile and electronic gadget retail chain is excited to announce the grand opening of its first flagship store at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Maharashtra. Strategically located in the second best performing mall in India and the largest Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) in the country, the new flagship store is a significant milestone for Pujara Telecom as it expands its presence in Maharashtra . With this store, Pujara Telecom now operates 15+ stores in Maharashtra, cementing its position as a trusted and preferred destination for mobile phones and electronic gadgets in the region.

The launch day witnessed an overwhelming response with over 1500 customers visiting the store, including leading mobile distributors and service providers from brands such as APPLE, OPPO, VIVO and SAMSUNG. Additionally, Mr. Nitesh Patel and Mr. Nilesh Patel, who proudly serve as Partners of Poojara Telecom, Seawoods, were also present at the inauguration of the store.

With ambitious plans for long-term growth and a firm commitment to robust expansion, Pujara Telecom aims to open over 250 stores across Mumbai and Maharashtra by the end of FY2024. This strategic move reflects the company’s vision to provide unparalleled customer experience. and established itself as a leading name in the retail industry.

The flagship store at Seawoods, offering a wide range of state-of-the-art products and services to cater to the diverse needs of the customers. The store’s impressive product portfolio includes smartphones, smart watches, air conditioners, earbuds, neckbands, headphones, iPads, iPhones and many more smart gadgets from renowned brands like Apple, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and Samsung.

“Mr. Deepak Maulik, Head of Sales, Mumbai, Pujara Telecom is delighted to express his excitement for the inauguration of the brand new flagship store in Mumbai. With a focus on providing an exceptional shopping experience, the flagship store will provide customers with easy access to Access to Poojara Telecom’s premium product portfolio, allowing them to explore and experience the latest mobile devices and gadgets through live demos.”

Mr. Maulik said, “We aim to create a destination where customers can not only find the latest and greatest in mobile technology but also enjoy exclusive benefits and added value. Through our exclusive bank offers, exclusive deals and freebies , we are committed to provide a rewarding experience to our respected customers.”

To further enhance the customer experience, Poojara Telecom offers special programs such as Poojara Humsafar Rewards Program and Poojara Device Protection Plan. These programs ensure that customers can enjoy additional benefits and services while shopping at Poojara Telecom. Furthermore, Pujara Telecom has established direct tie-ups with renowned banks such as HDFC, ICICI and Axis to offer exclusive bank cashback deals. As a result, customers can avail up to 7.5% instant discount on any purchase above Rs.15,000.

The opening of Poojara Telecom’s flagship store at Nexus Seawoods is a significant step towards enhancing customer satisfaction and establishing the brand as a trusted destination for all telecom needs in Maharashtra. Customers can expect a seamless shopping experience, an excellent product range and personalized service from knowledgeable and friendly staff.

The partners have solid reasons to join hands with Pujara in Navi Mumbai. A renowned name for ethical retail business since 1994, Pujara has established a reputation for transparency in its dealings with customers. Exclusive brand and bank tie-ups add value, ensuring access to a wide range of trending smartphones and tech gadgets. What sets Pujara apart is its commitment to after-sales service, providing a seamless customer experience. Additionally, with the successful operation of 250+ stores in Gujarat and an advanced store operation system, partners can rely on Pujara’s proven track record and expertise in the retail industry.

Under the guidance of the visionary leader, Founder & Chairman Mr. Yogesh Poojara, Poojara Telecom since its inception has established itself as a prominent player in the Mobile & Tech Retailer segment. With a rich legacy of over 30 years, Pujara Telecom has earned the trust, appreciation and respect of its customers. Backed by three decades of industry expertise, Pujara Telecom has developed a robust ecosystem for mobile retail businesses encompassing advanced point of sale and CRM systems.

Visit the Poojara Telecom flagship store in Seawoods, Maharashtra and discover a world of innovative technology and exceptional customer service. ,

