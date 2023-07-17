Poor Pakistan will hand over the operation of Islamabad airport to foreign hands

Islamabad, July 17 (Hindustan). The economic condition of Pakistan is not taking the name of improvement. To deal with this, Pakistan has decided to hand over the operation of Islamabad International Airport to foreign hands. For this, the present Shahbaz Sharif government is going to change the law before the completion of its tenure.

According to information, the condition of Pakistan, which is struggling with poverty, has become so bad that now it is not even able to operate its airports. To deal with this, the government of Pakistan has decided to withdraw from the operation of the country’s capital Islamabad International Airport. The Government of Pakistan has proposed to hand over the operation of Islamabad International Airport to a foreign agency. A committee has been formed for this, which is talking to foreign airport operators.

The Government of Pakistan is taking a very fast stand on this issue. Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with the committee formed to hand over Islamabad airport to foreign hands. In the meeting, the Pakistani Finance Minister instructed the officials to complete the formalities of handing over the operation of Islamabad International Airport to a foreign agency by August 12, as August 12 is the last day of the current government’s tenure in Pakistan, after which elections would begin in Pakistan. Will happen

It was told that the Government of Pakistan, engaged in raising economic resources at the international level, had to decide to hand over the Islamabad airport to foreign hands on the advice of the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank. Changes are being made in the law to hand over the operation of the airport to a foreign agency.

The Pakistani Finance Minister has also expressed the desire that by the end of this month the new laws should get the approval of the Parliament, so that there is no hindrance in the way of completing all the formalities before August 12.