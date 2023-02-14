Pop MMA star Tarasov announced plans to defeat Khachatryan in a duel

Pop-MMA star Artem Tarasov on Tuesday, February 14, said that he had prepared his steel character and fists for the fight with Armenian kickboxing champion David Khachatryan.

“My main goal is, of course, to win, but also to show a beautiful fight. Yes, I prepared my steel character, my fists in order to arrange a real felling and show who the dad is in Minsk, ”he told Izvestia.

Tarasov explained that he hoped to win the fight by successfully making submissions. At the same time, he noted that Khachatryan is a good fighter.

On February 12, Russian boxer Dmitry Kudryashov predicted a difficult fight for Tarasov against Khachatryan. The athlete singled out Khachatryan’s abilities in kickboxing and warned that Tarasov should not expect an easy victory in a duel with him.

Prior to that, on February 6, pop-MMA star Tarasov told why he chose Khachatryan as an opponent. According to him, he himself asked to give him the toughest opponent and now the athlete expects not only to win, but also to please the audience with a good fight.

The opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club will take place on February 17 in Minsk. Four fights will be held this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening will be the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari. Gadzhi (Automatic) Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will also fight in the ring. Their competition will be held in the status of a rematch, since in August 2022 the athletes had already met and the fight ended with the victory of Rodriguez.

In addition to the fight between the star Tarasov and Khachatryan, Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev will meet in the battle.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the tournament live, which will begin on February 17 at 23:00 Moscow time. Underframe broadcasts will be available in public REN TV VK Video.

