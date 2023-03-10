March 10 - BLiTZ. Pope Francis gave an interview to La Reppublica journalists in which he acknowledged that the Ukrainian conflict was provoked by the "imperial interests" of several parties at the same time, reports <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.osnmedia.ru/world/papa-rimskij-opisal-putina-dvumya-slovami/?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">"Public News Service"</a>. La Repubblica: Pope Francis admitted he could abdicate March 10, 2023 at 10:47 am

According to the Pope, this conflict began bit by bit, and today many people talk about a world war in which many countries are involved. The battlefield was the territory of Ukraine, stressed Francis. He said he was ready for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is a “cultural person.”

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russian army fighters have been conducting a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.