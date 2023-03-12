Pope prepares meeting with Patriarch Kirill in Jerusalem

March 12 - BLiTZ. Chairman of the World Union of Old Believers Leonid Sevastyanov in an interview with a correspondent <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230312/vstrecha-1857321465.html">RIA News</a> announced the plans of Pope Francis to hold a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus'.

According to Sevastyanov, a week ago the head of the Catholic Church told him about his plans to meet with the Bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church in Jerusalem. It is noted that the meeting is at the planning stage. Its specific date has not yet been determined.

“(In addition, the Pope – SM.News) said that he considers Patriarch Kirill his brother, that they have complete mutual understanding,” the chairman of the Union of Old Believers conveyed the words of the pontiff.

