Popular Premium Mobile Phones: These are the world’s most popular premium smartphones; Who all are included in the list?

Most Popular Premium Mobile Phones In World : A new report by Canalys has revealed that even though smartphone shipments are on the decline, the high-end segment has seen a boom. According to Canalys, premium phones (those priced above $500) are expected to grow by 4.7% in the first quarter of 2023. The best-selling high-end phones are the iPhone and Samsung handsets. We tell you about the world’s most popular premium smartphones.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple’s most expensive smartphone tops the list and it is the most popular premium phone in the world.

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro – Only the screen size is different. In this list, iPhone 14 is the second most popular premium phone after Pro Max.

iphone 14

The third most popular premium phone is also the iPhone. Despite not being a Pro model, the price of the iPhone 14 still makes it out of reach for many.

iphone 13

Last year’s popular iPhone 13 also made it to the list, unlike the previous generation Pro model. Apple continues to sell non-Pro models for a few years.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung’s idea of ​​merging the Note series with the S-series has come to fruition. Galaxy S23 Ultra has become the fifth most popular premium phone in the world.

iPhone 14 Plus

The Plus variant of the iPhone was first launched with the iPhone 14. Apple ditched the Mini and replaced it with the Plus and it seems to have hit the right spot.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 with 6.1-inch display has also made its place in the list of most popular premium smartphones. This proves that there is a good demand for ‘small’ premium phones as well.

iPhone 12

This phone which came two years back is still in demand. For those who do not want to invest money on expensive iPhone, iPhone 12 is a good option.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

According to the Canalys report, the Galaxy S23 Plus is the ninth most popular premium smartphone in the world.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is the only foldable smartphone included in the list of the most popular premium smartphones.