Posing as women, they used to commit robbery on the highway, police arrested 4 with weapons

Burdwan / Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari: of West Bengal Police has busted a gang posing as women and robbing drivers of vehicles on the bypass of East Burdwan district. In this incident, the police arrested four criminals with weapons. On Monday morning, following a tip-off, the police arrested all four by conducting a raid operation. Significantly, by attracting the drivers of big and small vehicles passing through the highway as women, they stopped their vehicles and looted them. After receiving the complaint of this incident, the police was trying to arrest the miscreants for a long time.

Police recovered weapons from the arrested accused

A revolver, two rounds of bullets and other weapons have been seized from the arrested accused. District Police DSP Traffic two Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary told that the arrested people have accepted their crime. The names of the arrested accused are Baban Sarkar, Sujit Das, Surya Ghosh and Sudipta Das. All of them are residents of Becharhat Ambagan area of ​​the police station area. The DSP told that there are previous records against them for committing crimes like robbery etc. on the highway.

All four were presented in Burdwan court

All the four accused have been produced in the Burdwan court. The police have applied to the court to take all of them on remand for seven days. DSP 2 Rakesh Chaudhary said that the police had received information that a gang of miscreants were roaming in different areas of Burdwan Durgapur National Highway No. 19 from late night till morning. Looting by holding vehicles. Under this, the police of Burdwan police station was actively working to nab this gang. On the basis of secret information, the police raided near a hotel on the side of the National Highway in Ullas Mod area on Monday morning at around 4 am and arrested four miscreants with firearms. Now after interrogating the arrested people, who else from this gang- Who are the people connected and where the weapons are kept hidden, an investigation will be started. After the matter came to light, the people of the area expressed happiness.

