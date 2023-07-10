Possibility of expansion of industries in Bihar: two industrial cities built between Gaya and Kaimur, land problem solved

The Amritsar-Delhi-Kolkata Industrial Corridor necessary for the expansion of industries in Bihar is passing through its state Bihar. There is a huge potential for industrial development in this area. Therefore, it should be considered to establish at least two industrial cities between Gaya and Kaimur. Whatever pending matters related to the incentive amount of the entrepreneurs, they should be settled soon. Due to delay in getting incentive amount, businessmen face a lot of hindrance in their work. Lack of land is a major problem in setting up industries in Bihar.

Land should be declared for industrial use

For industrial use, the state government should mark the areas from place to place and announce that this land will be for industrial use only, so that the promoter and the land owner can easily buy the land for industrial use by mutual agreement. . No satisfactory arrangement of industrial land has been made by BIADA in the last few years, but due to the cancellation of the industrial land which has already been allotted, there has been a severe lack of confidence that the entrepreneurs had towards BIADA. Is.

change in rules

Government as well as government undertakings, agencies set up by the government are the biggest buyers of goods produced in the state. In order to promote local industries and enable them to compete, local units should be given the benefit of material purchase preference policy announced by the government to local entrepreneurs, as it is seen that experience in tendering by various departments to prevent local industries And conditions like turnover are imposed, due to which the local industries are deprived.

power rate too high

Presently applicable electricity rate in the state is very high and when compared to neighboring states like Jharkhand and West Bengal, this rate is one and a half to two times more. Due to the high electricity rate, the production cost of the industries located in the state is more than that of the neighboring states and this is the reason that the products of the neighboring states are being sold in Bihar and the expansion of the industries of the state is not satisfactory. In this context, the government should completely determine the rate of electricity and make it equivalent to the neighboring states or the industries should be given assistance in the form of subsidy so that the industries in the state can be saved from closure.

Ease of getting loans from banks

If any new provision related to the industrial units of the state is brought by the Bihar State Pollution Control Board, then before its implementation, the entrepreneurs should be well informed by organizing awareness programs, there is a lot of difference in giving private business or nationalized bank loans in the state. They have an indifferent feeling because they fear that they will not get back the loan given to any industry located in the state. This negative attitude needs to change.

Banks located in the state are developing only as deposit collecting centers, they are not interested in the work of giving loans in the interest of the state. Deposits in the state are being used by these banks for lending to other states as a result of which the CD ratio in the state is much lower than the national average. The government should increase the flow of credit in the state by increasing the pressure on these banks through the Reserve Bank or other means and banks adopting non-cooperative attitude should be deprived of government deposits.

Glorious history of education in Bihar, now the future is also bright, engineering colleges open in every district

more possibilities in farming

Due to the availability of fertile land and hardworking labor, our state is specially dependent on agriculture and there are immense possibilities of its development. A lot of contribution to the economy can be achieved by exporting fruits, vegetables, food and products related to food processing in the state. In this regard, I would suggest that a cooperative organization should be formed to facilitate exports in the state, so that the needy people can be provided with the necessary information and facilities for the export of their products. Branches of this organization should be established area wise so that people can get facilities near their manufacturing units.

PK Aggarwal, President, Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries

