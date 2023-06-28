Possibility of heavy rains in Uttarakhand, similar situation may remain till July 2

Dehradun, 28 June (Hindustan). In its five-day forecast, the Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate and heavy to very heavy rainfall at most places till June 30. The same situation will continue on July 1 and 2 as well. He has warned the people of settlements living near small river drains. Farmers have also been advised to save their under-ripe vegetables and ready crops.

Meteorological Department Director Bikram Singh has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Dehradun, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh on June 28 while heavy at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag it might rain. On June 29, there may be heavy to very heavy rains in the districts of Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun, Haridwar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh.

Heavy rains may occur at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag districts of the state. Heavy rains may occur in Nainital, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri on June 30 while Dehradun, Tehri, Bageshwar districts will also be under heavy rain on July 1. On July 2, in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand state, there is a possibility of lightning and intense rains to continue.

The Director of the Meteorological Department has warned that during this period there may be intense to very intense spell of rain with lightning or very heavy rain. Landslides and rock falls are likely in vulnerable areas. Somewhere lightning can cause damage to life and property. He has asked the people of settlements living near small river drains to be careful. Farmers have been advised to secure ripe vegetables and ready crops.

Releasing the number of Chardham pilgrims on Tuesday, the State Emergency Operation Center has said that 29066 pilgrims traveled to Char Dham on this day. 11571 passengers have reached Badrinath, 2469 in Hemkund, Kedarnath 7788, Gangotri 4376, Gomukh 147 and Yamunotri 2715. Now the number of successive passengers has reached 32 lakh 89 thousand six hundred. Rivers are flowing around the danger mark. Many national highways which were closed earlier have been opened.