Possibility of Rafale-M deal in PM Modi’s visit to France, know its specialty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to go on a tour of France, on which the whole world is watching. PM Modi has been invited as the chief guest at the ‘Bastille Day’ parade ceremony on July 14, the national day of France, in which he will attend. The English newspaper Times of India has published news regarding this. According to the news, the Modi government may sign an agreement for the purchase of the naval version of Rafale fighter jets from France. During this visit, PM Modi can announce a deal worth billions of dollars to buy Marine Fighter Jet (Rafale M). If reports are to be believed, a billion-dollar deal for 24-30 Rafale-sea jets is likely to be announced during PM Modi’s two-day visit to France. PM Modi’s visit to France after America can prove to be important for India’s defense sector.

what is rafael m know here

Rafale M is the naval version of the Rafale fighter aircraft. Its full name is Rafael Maritime. It is noteworthy that there are three major versions of the fighter aircraft – Rafale C single-seat which is used from the ground. Talking about Rafale B, it is a two-seater ground-use version while Rafale M which is a single-seat carrier-based version. Rafale M has been manufactured by the French company Dassault Aviation.

Know the technical features of Rafael M

The length of Rafale M is 15.27 meters, height is 5.34 meters.

The weight of Rafale M is 10600 kg.

The fuel capacity of Rafale M is 4700 kg.

The maximum speed of Rafale M at high altitude is 1912 km/h, while at low altitude its speed is 1390 km/h.

Rafale M has a range of 3700 km with three drop tanks.

Rafale M can take off and land on a carrier.

It is being told that the Rafale-M is much better than the current MiG-29K deployed on the aircraft carrier. Just a week before the Prime Minister’s visit to France, the Defense Acquisition Board of the Ministry of Defense is considering the deal to buy Rafale-M jets. The Indian Air Force already has 36 Rafales which can be deployed at air bases on the ground.