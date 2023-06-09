Poster release of the film ‘Oh My God-2’, Akshay Kumar seen in the avatar of Lord Shiva

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is in headlines these days for his film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The first part of the film ‘Oh My God’ starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar was a super hit. The second part of the film was announced a few days back. Now the poster of the film ‘Oh My God-2’ has been released. Along with this, the release date of the film has also been announced.

The film ‘Oh My God-2’ will hit the theaters on August 11. Akshay Kumar was seen in the role of Krishna in the first part of ‘Oh My God’. Now Akshay will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva in the second part of this film. The poster of the second part of the film has also been released. In the poster, Akshay is seen with long hair and a drum in his hand.

‘Oh My God’ was released in 2012. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal played the lead roles in this film. However, Pankaj Tripathi will replace Paresh Rawal in the second part of ‘Oh My God’. Paresh Rawal had demanded more than the market value for this role. As Paresh Rawal did not respond to the role despite several attempts, Pankaj Tripathi was eventually selected as the film’s lead actor.