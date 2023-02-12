February 12, 2023, 11:31 – BLiTZ – News The fighting in Ukraine is causing thousands of civilians to suffer, but after a year of special military operation (SVO), many still want to drag it out. Daily Mail columnist Peter Hitchens talks about this, MK reports.

The journalist stressed that he could not recall any other conflict in which “so little effort was made to establish peace.” Hitchens is convinced that this is due to the fact that the Ukrainian conflict is perceived as a battle of “good against evil”, but such a view of what is happening is too superficial.

When the establishment in the UK is so united, it is inevitable that its actions are completely wrong, he said. He cited as an example the current attitude in the Parliament of the United Kingdom towards the head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. This abnormal “worship” of the comedian president has already cost the country economic problems, mass protests and the general discontent of the British.

The observer added that those politicians who tried to counteract the “hysteria” were accused of betrayal and heartlessness. According to him, “if you have doubts about the war in Ukraine, you will be falsely accused of being a defender of Mr. Putin.”

Hitchens recalled that Zelensky’s military ambitions to seize Crimea threaten the lives of many people who really want to remain part of Russia. He also called the expansion of NATO to the East a mistake, which eventually provoked a defensive reaction from Moscow.

In conclusion, the journalist urged to switch from fighting to negotiations. According to him, the longer the current conflict lasts, the closer the world gets to the real Armageddon.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow was ready for negotiations with Kiev, but without preconditions. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

