Poverty decreased by 13.29 percent in Jharkhand, maximum decrease in Chatra

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan have recorded maximum decline in the number of poor in the country in the last five years. This information has been received from NITI Aayog’s report ‘National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023’ released on Monday. According to the report, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty in India between 2015-16 and 2019-21.

The national MPI (Multidimensional Poverty Index) measures deprivation in three equally weighted dimensions of health, education and standard of living. These are represented by indicators linked to the 12 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to the NITI Aayog report, significant progress has been made in these areas with the government’s focus on sanitation, nutrition, cooking gas, financial inclusion, improving access to drinking water and electricity.

There was a reduction in poverty in five years, the poor remained poor



State 2015-16 2019-21 Shortfall

Bihar 51.89 33.76 18.13

Madhya Pradesh 36.57 20.63 15.94

Uttar Pradesh 37.68 22.93 14.75

Odisha 29.34 15.68 13.65

Rajasthan 28.86 15.31 13.56

Chhattisgarh 29.90 16.37 13.53

Assam 32.65 19.35 13.30

Jharkhand 42.10 28.21 13.29

West Bengal 21.29 11.89 9.41

Gujarat 18.47 11.66 6.81

Maximum decline in rural areas



rural urban rural urban

India 32.59 19.28 8.65 5.27

Jharkhand 50.92 34.93 15.04 8.67

Bihar 56.00 36.95 23.85 16.67

West Bengal 25.66 15.15 11.56 05.04

koderma bottom



Chatra 23.74

Lohardaga 22.62

Jamtara 21.65

Seraikela – Kharsawan 18.63

Simdega 18.57

Garhwa 17.37

Giridih 17.23

Gumla 15.83

Godda 15.45

peg 15.27

Dumka 14.95

Bokaro 14.05

Palamu 13.12

Ranchi 11.80

Ramgarh 11.51

Dhanbad 11.48

Latehar 11.23

Pakur 10.79

Deoghar 10.36

West Singhbhum 9.79

Hazaribagh 9.66

East Singhbhum 8.89

Sahebganj 7.27

Koderma 4.46

A state in Eastern India



East Champaran at the forefront

East Champaran 27.74

Shivhar 26.24

Siwan 23.14

Begusarai 22.40

Jamui 22.07

Sheikhpura 21.53

Madhubani 21.49

Darbhanga 21.37

West Champaran 20.83

Sitamarhi 20.64

Arwal 20.47

Muzaffarpur 20.39

Dandy 19.61

Nawada 19.59

Gopalganj 19.52

Gaya 19.24

Kishanganj 19.20

Munger 19.11

Rohtas 18.81

Madhepura 18.65

Samastipur 18.51

Vaishali 18.34

Bhagalpur 18.21

Katihar 18.17

Aurangabad 17.14

Khagaria 16.85

Nalanda 16.59

Buxar 15.84

Saran 15.06

Kaimur 14.53

Bhojpur 14.15

Jehanabad 13.64

Supaul 13.27

Purnia 12.61

Araria 12.58

Saharsa 12.46

Lakhisarai 12.43

Patna 06.12