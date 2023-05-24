Power cuts in Jharkhand make life difficult, supply from urban areas is hardly available for 8 hours

It is scorching heat in almost every part of Jharkhand. The fire raining from the sky has already made people’s lives difficult. Random power cuts from above are adding fuel to this fire. Due to this chaos, the people from the city to the village are doing trahi-trahi. The situation is such that load shedding is being carried out day and night in the entire state including the capital Ranchi.

On an average, urban areas are getting electricity for eight hours, while rural areas are getting electricity for hardly four hours. Drinking water supply is also disrupted in the cities due to lack of electricity. On the other hand, supplies are being cut in the DVC command area as well. Significantly, the power crisis has deepened in Jharkhand for the last five days. Production has already stopped at Inland Power and Sikidri Hydel Power Plant.

At the same time, due to non-payment of dues of Rs 45 crore on time, the supply of 180 MW power was stopped by Adhunik Power from Sunday itself. In such a situation, electricity was not being given to the state even after booking from the central pool. Due to this, about 250 MW less power was being supplied to the state.

However, JBVNL paid Rs 21 crore to Adhunik Power on Monday, while Rs 27 crore was paid on Tuesday. Electricity supply will be started from the modern power plant after 12:00 pm on Tuesday night. It is expected that from Wednesday the power crisis in the state will reduce to a great extent.

Demand has reached 2600 MW in peak hour, getting only 2000 MW :



Due to the heat, the demand of electricity in the state has reached about 2600 MW during peak hours. But, the state is getting only 2000 to 2100 MW power. Jharkhand is getting only 350 MW from TVNL, eight to 1300 MW from NTPC and other central pools. When there is a sudden increase in demand during peak hours, the supply system also gets overwhelmed. Electricity is being cut for hours even when there is a fault in the grid or transformer. Apart from this, 600 to 700 MW power is supplied separately by DVC in the DVC command area. Presently DVC is also supplying by cutting.