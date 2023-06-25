Power grid being built in Aurangabad at a cost of Rs 45 crore, people will get uninterrupted electricity from 2024

Aurangabad: The construction work of electricity grid is going on in Chaman Bigha of Daudnagar-Barun Road at a cost of about Rs 45 crore. Earlier January 2024 was targeted to complete the construction work, but now it has increased to April. It will be ready by April next year, after which the people of this area will be able to get uninterrupted electricity. A target has been set to complete the construction work of the first page before the monsoon. Power grid construction work has started in the month of January this year. Grid is being constructed in seven acres of 20 decimal land. In the first phase, boundary wall, control room and switch yard are being constructed.

Two power transformers of 50 MB each will be installed.

It was learned from the departmental officials that after the completion of the work of the first page, the work of the second phase would start. In the second phase, the work of installation of housing, electrical equipment will be done for the officers and employees to stay. Two power transformers of two quality 50 MB each will be installed in the power grid. It was learned from the sources that 132 KVA new line is also being constructed for Daudnagar grade, which will be connected to Sonnagar to Gaya line. After the power grid starts, Daudnagar will become self-sufficient in the electricity sector.

Two sub centers being built in the district

Two sub-stations of 132/33 KV are being constructed by the government in Aurangabad district. Electricity grid is being constructed in Navinagar and Daudnagar. Bihar Power Transmission Company Limited is constructing 132/ 33 KVA grid sub-stations at Navinagar and Daudnagar in Aurangabad district.

better power transmission system

With the construction of power grid in Daudnagar, the system of transmission of electricity will be correct. In Daudnagar, electricity is supplied from Barun and Aurangabad grids. After some kind of technical fault, the power supply gets interrupted. With the construction of the power grid, this problem will be solved and electricity will be supplied from the power grid of Daudnagar. The power transmission system in Daudnagar will be correct. The transmission grid is far away from the Daudnagar electrical substation. Because of this, when there is a fault in the power supply system, the consumers get upset. At present, there is one power grid in the district headquarters, two in Barun, one each in Goh and Rafiganj, through which electricity is supplied to all the different power stations of the district.

The problem of breakdown will end after grid construction

It has been learned from the sources related to the electricity department that with the construction of Navinagar power grid, there will be a lot of relief from the problem of low voltage in the areas adjacent to Jharkhand. With the formation of both the grids, electricity consumers will get convenience in the electricity sector. Farmers will be able to get electricity conveniently with sufficient voltage for irrigation. Due to the construction of the grid, the problem of breakdown will end. The problem of low voltage will end. The problem of low power supply will also end. In the event of low voltage, there is a possibility of damage to the electrical equipment. Most of the problems have to be faced in summer. After rains, the problem of fault arises.

