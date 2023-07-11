Powerful teaser of Akshay Kumar’s much talked about ‘OMG-2’ released

Akshay Kumar’s 2012 release ‘Oh My God’ was well received by the audience. In the first part, the actor played the character of Shri Krishna, now in the second part ‘OMG-2’, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the avatar of Lord Shankar. Recently the strong teaser of this film has been released on social media.

The film ‘Oh My God-2’ shows the difference between a theist and an atheist. Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi are seen in the teaser. In the film, Akshay Kumar will have long hair, ashes on his forehead, Rudraksh garland around his neck. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Akshay Kumar gave the caption, ‘Keep faith’.

Oh My God 2 stars superstar Akshay Kumar, actor Pankaj Tripathi and actress Yami Gautam in lead roles. Amit Rai has handled the responsibility of writing and directing the dialogues of the film. Paresh Rawal played the role of an atheist Kanjilal Mehta in the first part. However, the story of the believer Kantisaran Mutkal will be shown in the second part. Akshay will be seen in the role of Lord Shankar while Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in the role of Kantisaran.

Meanwhile, the film ‘O My God-2’ will be released in theaters on August 11. According to media reports, the starcast of the old part of the film will be seen in the second part as well. Ramanand Sagar Ramayana fame Arun Govil will play the role of Lord Ram in this film. The film is scheduled to release on August 11 along with ‘Gadar-2’.