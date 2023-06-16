Prabhas played a double role in the film Adipurush, if you can’t believe then see this photo now

Adipurush: Telugu superstar Prabhas’ much-awaited film Adipurush has finally released in theaters across the world. The audience is very excited about the film. Since morning, fans of Prabhas have gathered outside the theaters and are celebrating. His fans are sharing pictures from inside the theater on Twitter. Prabhas fans are discussing a scene and posting its picture. Let us tell you what is special in this picture.

Prabhas’s double role in the film Adipurush

Actually, the premiere of the film Adipurush has started in India and abroad. Users are constantly sharing pictures of the craze in cinema halls on Twitter. A picture is going viral in which he is seen in the character of Shri Ram’s “father”. Prabhas has played it in Adipurush. He himself has played the character of King Dashrath and Lord Ram. So the audience is getting to see two different characters of Prabhas in one film.

The pic which is circulating is the character of Sri Ram’s " Father" played by #Prabhas himself #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/yOdjPC4XJT

Story of Adipurush

Adipurush is the story of Lord Rama, whose wife Sita was abducted by the evil Ravana. He took the help of the monkey army and brought him back to Ayodhya with him. This movie, directed by Om Raut, has created a buzz in theaters around the world. In this, Prabhas played Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon played Sita, Sunny Singh played Laxman and Saif Ali Khan played Ravana.

Adipurush Review

A Twitter user wrote, Adipurush great film. Superb acting by Prabhas. Other casting is well done. Songs are big plus. VFX is not good, this movie needs a better VFX. Overall a blockbuster film. Twitter user VenkyReviews wrote, Adipurush is overall a retelling of Ramayanam which had a promising first half but falls flat in the second half and gets tiresome towards the end! One user wrote, fantastic second half. Superb performance by Prabhas and Kriti. Saif is terrifying as Ravana, he is ferocious and no one else can pull off the role.