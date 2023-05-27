Prabhat Khabar Aparajita Samman ceremony today, Bollywood singer Tarannum and Yasoob will decorate the concert

Prabhat Khabar Aparajita Samman ceremony: Prabhat Khabar Aparajita Samman Samaroh will start today, Saturday 27th May, at 6 pm at Mayuri Auditorium, CMPDI, Kanke. Such women of the state will be felicitated in the ceremony, who have established their identity in the society by facing adverse situations in various fields. Along with the felicitation ceremony, a musical evening will also be organized. In this, Bollywood singers Tarannum Malik and Yasub Ali will enthrall the audience with their singing. Radio partner of the program is Radio Dhoom 104.8 FM, Digital partner is Prabhat Khabar.com, Outdoor partner is Prabhat Khabar Buzz Events and Outdoor.

Tarannum and Yasoob will decorate the music festival

Famous Bollywood singer Tarannum Malik of Gwalior Gharana will arrive at the ceremony to grace the occasion. During the musical eve, Tarannum will present her recently released songs and songs dedicated to women. Yasub Ali, fame singer of songs like Slowly Slowly…, Ashli…, Meri Mehbooba…, Dhola Ve… will also reach to support Tarannum. Passes have been arranged to attend the programme.