Prabhat Khabar Exclusive: Akanksha Center became a den of anti-social elements, children living in hostels are unsafe

Ranchi, Sunil Kumar Jha: The Akanksha Coaching Center run by the Jharkhand government has become a den of anti-social elements these days. The campus has become the center of drug addiction. Drug addicts sit here all day long. The compound wall is broken. When the guard opposes the addicts, he is beaten up. Recently, out of fear, a security guard refused to work. Information has been given to the authorities in this regard, but no concrete action has been taken. Thefts happen every day in the campus. From the battery of the generator to other items have been stolen. An FIR has also been registered in the Kotwali police station. Education Secretary K Ravi Kumar himself has written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi regarding this.

Education Secretary wrote a letter to Ranchi DC

Education Secretary had written a letter to Ranchi Deputy Commissioner last month. In the letter written to the Deputy Commissioner, it has been said that the boundary wall of the campus is damaged. Due to this, anti-social elements and local youth do gambling, intoxication and other illegal activities there. Because of this, the students and the staff working here are always in panic. There is no street light on the building and main road of the district school campus. As soon as the evening comes, there is a gathering of anti-social elements. The Education Secretary has instructed the Deputy Commissioner to make arrangements for security, boring and lighting in the campus. The Education Secretary had written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard on 15th May.

Fight with guards and employees

There are incidents of fighting with the guards and personnel of the district school and Akanksha. On May 19, at 4 o’clock in the day, a worker of Akanksha was taken out of the room and beaten up. On being intervened by another worker, he was also dragged to a distance and taken away. When he started pleading, he was released after threatening to kill him. An FIR has also been registered in this regard at the Kotwali police station. Many drug addict youths also demand money from the employees.

Jharkhand: There will be many more changes in the Johar project portal, CM Hemant said – do not be negligent in the schemes

Hostel is also being built for girl students

The construction work of hostel is also going on for the girl students to stay in the campus. The construction work of the hostel will be completed this year. If these drug addicts and anti-social elements are not curbed, then the life of girl students will become difficult.

DEO wrote a letter to Senior SP a year ago

The District Education Officer had written a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police of Ranchi a year ago regarding the security of the campus. No action has been taken in this regard so far. In the letter written by the DEO, it was said that there is a gathering of anti-social elements in the campus. Because of this, the work of reading and studying gets interrupted. The DEO had written a letter to the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation regarding the arrangement of lights in the campus. Till date no initiative has been taken by the corporation.

Know what is Akanksha Yojana

Akanksha is an ambitious scheme of the state government. It is operated by the Department of School Education and Literacy. For enrollment in this, the entrance test is taken by the Jharkhand Academic Council. The state government provides free medical, engineering and CLAT preparation to the successful students. Akanksha is conducted in the campus of District School, Ranchi. About 100 students, who prepared through Akanksha, have been admitted in IITs, NITs and medical colleges so far. This year also 32 students have been successful in JEE Mains exam.

Mission Admission: Ghatshila College will soon become model, studies from Inter to PG are done