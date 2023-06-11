Prabhat Khabar Impact: All the roads around Baba Mandir will be shiny, Deoghar Municipal Commissioner took cognizance

Deoghar: Before the commencement of the State Shravani Mela, all the roads around the Baba Mandir will be glittering. Municipal commissioner Shailendra Kumar Lal has inspected on Sunday and sought a report from the corporation’s engineering team. The news along with the photo of dilapidated road was published in Prabhat Khabar, which was taken seriously by the city commissioner.

Instructions to report to the executive engineer

Municipal Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Lal expressed displeasure on seeing the condition of the roads around Marwari Kanwar Sangh of Meghlal Puri Lane. Corporation’s junior engineers Arvind Kumar, Suraj Kumar, Prafulla Kumar have been asked to visit the area and submit a report to Executive Engineer Arvind Kumar Singh.

All dilapidated roads will be renovated

The engineering team has been instructed to blacken the road from Bhola Panda Path, Meghlal Puri Lane, Chaitanya Nath Jajwade Path to the public library situated on the banks of Sivagangai. Municipal Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Lal said that within a month all the dilapidated roads around Baba Mandir will be renovated. A new road will be built if needed.

