Prabhat Khabar Impact: The old man who is wandering door to door for pension will now get the arrears of nine months

Dhanbad, Deepak question : After the publication of the news in Prabhat Khabar, the Bokaro district administration raced on Saturday. The process of payment of outstanding old age pension to veteran Khedan Ghansi, a resident of Bagda in Kasmar block of Bokaro district, who has been declared dead in the government records, has been expedited. Piyush, assistant director of Social Security Cell, Bokaro, told on Saturday that the matter has been re-instantiated. Khedan Ghansi will be paid a lump sum pension of nine months. He told that Mr. Khedan’s pension is linked to the Central Scheme. He is the beneficiary of Indira Gandhi National Old Age Scheme. That’s why it may take a few days for the money to go into their bank account after necessary procedures. But they will get the arrears of pension from September 2022 to May 2023 in lump sum.

The assistant director said that Khedan Ghansi had to face such problems due to the negligence of the panchayat servant. Panchayat Sevak had declared Khedan Ghansi dead in physical verification. It is taken seriously. A letter will be sent to the senior officers for necessary action on the Panchayat Sevak.

BDO did show-cause to Panchayat servant

Kasmar’s BDO Vijay Kumar has given a show-cause to Bagda’s panchayat servant Kalipad Sharma in this matter. BDO said that this is really a serious matter. This type of mistake should not happen to anyone. After the clarification comes, appropriate action will be taken against the Panchayat servant. Arrangements will be made that this should not happen to anyone in future.

Social workers provided grain and financial help to Khedan

Here, some social workers of Bagda village have given food grains and financial help to Khedan Ghansi as an immediate relief. Social workers Neeraj Bhattacharya, Sanjay Prajapati and Bhola Swarnakar visited Khedan Ghansi’s house on Saturday and handed over grains and cash to him. During this, Mr. Khedan told “Prabhat Khabar” that he is facing a lot of problems due to non-payment of pension. He has been circling the bank for nine months. His wife said that the government officials have not rectified my husband by declaring him alive on paper. Such a joke should not happen with a poor person.

Minister took cognizance, gave instructions to DC

The news published in ‘Prabhat Khabar’ on Friday regarding Khedan Ghansi dominated the social media. Apart from the CM, social media activists tweeted the news of ‘Prabhat Khabar’ to various ministers and officials. Taking cognizance of the tweet of Vikas Kumar Gupta of Jaridih Bazar, Minister Joba Manjhi has directed Bokaro DC to inform while taking necessary action in the matter. Social activists Pratul Shahdev, Gaurang Dutta, Afzal Khan, Cheeku Mehta and many others have also tweeted the news to the CM, ministers and officials, urging them to start the pension of Khedan Ghansi, demanding reform in this system.