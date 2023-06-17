Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman 2023: Matriculation and Inter toppers got a boost in West Singhbhum

Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman Ceremony in Chaibasa.

On getting respect, the spirits of the talents get a new flight. Matriculation is the first stage of inter career. About 800 toppers of West Singhbhum district were awarded Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman-2023 on Saturday.

The happiness on the faces of respected students was telling their confidence. As if they are saying that by working hard like this they will achieve their goal. The guests gave many tips to the children to do better in their career.

Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman Samaroh-2023 was organized in the multi-purpose hall of Tata College Chaibasa.

The program was inaugurated by Kolhan Divisional Commissioner cum Vice-Chancellor of Kolhan University Manoj Kumar, Kolhan DIG Ajay Linda, Motivational Speaker Kunal Shadangi, Vice Principal of Chaibasa Engineering College Devbrat Raha, Prabhat Khabar’s Preferred Editor Sanjay Mishra, Unit Head Pinaki Gupta etc. by lighting the lamp. Did.

School toppers of Matriculation and Inter (Arts, Commerce and Science) of Jack, CBSE and ICSE boards were honored on the occasion. Officers and directors of Amity University, Gol, Babu Lal Prem Sons Group, Madhusudan Public School, Arka Jain University, Aastha, Shrinath University were present on the occasion.

The Chief Guest of the function, Kolhan Commissioner cum Vice Chancellor of Kolhan University, Manoj Kumar described the efforts of Prabhat Khabar as important in nation building.

He said that talents are encouraged by such events. Students study by setting goals. In the modern era, there is no need for much running to choose a career.

He said that today better career information is available on mobile and computer. Matriculation and intermediate are important milestones in life.

At this time, many students ruin their future by falling in love and intoxication. Give information about drug addicts to the commissioner’s office or the DIG’s office. Keeping the information confidential, legal action will be taken against the concerned student.

Special guest in the program, Kolhan DIG Ajay Linda said that students should make a routine by setting goals and work hard, success will definitely be achieved. There is difficulty in success by setting two or four goals.

He said that students should always dream for their career. This increases enthusiasm. Right now the career path is open in front of you in all fields. Choose a career considering your secure life.

He said that many challenges will come in the field of career. Don’t be disappointed by that. Face all challenges with a smile.

Every challenge opens new doors of success for you. Take advantage of challenges by turning them into opportunities. Do not stop at failure, but learn from it and try again.

Motivational speaker of the function, Kunal Shadangi told the students to make their identity on the strength of hard work. There is no substitute for hard work. History is the witness that many poor and deprived of facilities have made their identity in the world on the strength of their hard work.

He said that many children could not attend the Pratibha Samman ceremony due to their low marks. By the way, children should work hard and give success to their career. When you take admission in the college, you will know that the champion of the school is nothing in the crowd of the college.

Kunal Shadangi said that those who get more marks than you are standing in line. Don’t get too excited when you get success. Don’t get disheartened on getting failure there. Just keep working sincerely to achieve the goal.

Sanjay Mishra, the preferred editor of ‘Prabhat Khabar’, said that we encourage talented students for a better future by honoring them through the program.

He said that Prabhat Khabar goes to different states and districts and finds talented children from villages and honors them and gives a new flight to their spirits.

Mr. Mishra said that the chief guest at today’s function was once a student like you. These people studied with full dedication in a systematic way at the right time in their student life.

Today working on respectable positions. You need to move forward after learning from these office bearers.

Special guest cum vice-principal of Chaibasa Engineering College Devvrat Raha encouraged the children. He said that after matriculation-inter, the student should study regularly by fixing time management, only then success will be achieved.

This is the first stage of the career. Now we have to work hard with dedication for five-six years. Parents and teachers have the most contribution in the success of the students.

He said that the sacrifice, penance and hard work of the parents and teachers contribute a lot to the success of the students. The next stage is of more hard work.

He said that in the modern era, students can study well by making better use of technology without running. Do sports along with studies.

