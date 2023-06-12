Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman Ceremony 2023 in Seraikela-Kharsawan: 600 children were honored, see photos

Prabhat Khabar’s Pratibha Samman ceremony in Seraikela-Kharsawan.

Seraikela Town Hall witnessed the shining faces of the talented students, the yearning to win the world in their eyes and immense enthusiasm. The occasion was Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman Ceremony-2023.

During this, 600 talents of Seraikela-Kharsawan district were honored. After receiving the honour, the blossoming faces of the talents were clearly saying that we have laid the foundation of a bright India.

Students started arriving at Seraikela Town Hall from nine in the morning. Within about an hour the hall was filled with talented children and parents.

It may be known that the popular Hindi daily ‘Prabhat Khabar’ of Jharkhand, Bengal and Bihar honors matriculation and intermediate toppers every year under its social responsibility. On Monday, a Pratibha Samman ceremony was organized at the town hall of Seraikela.

It was inaugurated by District Deputy Development Commissioner Praveen Kumar Gagrai, Additional Deputy Commissioner Subodh Kumar, District Education Officer Jitendra Sinha, Sub-Divisional Officer Ramakrishna Kumar, Dr. Sparkleen Dei, Principal of Women’s College Seraikela, Principal of Kashi Sahu College Seraikela BN Prasad, Chaibasa Engineering College Deputy Principal Devvrat Raha, Editor of Prabhat Khabar Sanjay Mishra, Unit Head Pinaki Gupta etc. lit the lamp.

On the occasion, the toppers of Matriculation and Inter (Arts, Science and Commerce stream) of Jack Board, CBSE and ICSE boards were honored. The guests honored about 600 talents of the district by giving them medals and certificates.

Chief guest of the program, Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Praveen Kumar Gagarai appreciated the initiative of ‘Prabhat Khabar’. He said that talents will be encouraged by such an event. They will do better going forward.

He told the students that ‘Prabhat Khabar’ has given this honor to your hard work and dedication. It also includes the dedication and sacrifice of teachers and parents. Always respect your teachers. You have crossed the first step of success. Still a long way to go.

Work hard with dedication for this. Concentration, self-confidence and discipline are necessary to achieve the goal. He said that he has been a reader of Prabhat Khabar since his student life in the 80s.

Got to learn a lot from Prabhat Khabar in competitive exams. Even today, a lot of information is available through this newspaper.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Seraikela-Kharsawan district Subodh Kumar encouraged the enthusiasm of the students in the programme. He said that study after setting a goal in life.

Keep focused on your goal till you achieve success. Time has special importance in student life. In this case, pay special attention to time management and make proper use of it. ADC Subodh Kumar said that Prabhat Khabar encourages talents every year.

In this way, after getting respect at a large level, the morale of the children increases further. This is certainly commendable. He said that this honor of Prabhat Khabar will always inspire all of you students to do well. You are the future of the country. You have to do better work for the country.

District Education Officer (DEO) Jitendra Sinha told the students, along with your hard work, the hard work of the teachers and the sacrifice of the parents are included in your success. You have to keep your spirits high in difficult situations. The aim should be to achieve the goal by fighting the circumstances.

Prabhat Khabar has honored for encouraging talents. He told the students to always choose the right path, even if it is difficult. Appealed to the students to move forward with positive thinking.

He told the parents to encourage the children and boost their morale. He said that there are many informative information for children in Prabhat Khabar. Students must read newspapers.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Seraikela Ramakrishna Kumar said that hard work with dedication is necessary to achieve success in life. The talents who are being honored today by Prabhat Khabar will certainly bring laurels to Seraikela-Kharsawan across the country in the coming days.

He asked the students to make the right choices during their studies in the coming times. Study according to your interest. In this way you will definitely get success.

Emphasizing on the education of girls, Dr. Sparkleen Dei, Principal of Women’s College, said that women are not behind in any field. Half of the country’s population is proving their talent in every matter. He appealed to the parents to give higher education to girls also.

There is a good environment of education in the district. He said that the future can be bright only through education. He appreciated Prabhat Khabar for organizing the Pratibha Samman ceremony. He emphasized on entrepreneurship development and start up.

Principal of Kashi Sahu College Seraikela, BN Prasad said that students have to acquire religious knowledge. We have a lot to learn today. We just have to decide what is right and what is wrong.

He said that Prabhat Khabar is honoring the talent inside you today. Work hard to enhance your talent further.

Devvrat Raha, Vice Principal of Chaibasa Engineering College, said that this is the first stage of life. Take a thoughtful decision for the future.

He said that whatever be the study, hard work is necessary. He said that talents will definitely be encouraged in today’s program. Will do better going forward.

During the program, the guests were honored by giving mementos. The message of environmental protection was given by presenting saplings to the guests.

