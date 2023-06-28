Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman: Desire seen in girls to become doctors, boys want to become engineers

Sakshi Shiva. Bihar News: Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman program was organized on Wednesday, 28th June at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Education Minister of Bihar Chandrashekhar was present as the chief guest in this program. During the programme, the Education Minister honored thousands of meritorious children of the state. During this conversation, the children shared their goals regarding their future. In this, most of the girls expressed their desire to become doctors in future. At the same time, someone talked about becoming a CA.

Many boys talked about preparing for IIT

Out of ten girls, only one student talked about becoming an engineer. On the other hand, if we talk about the boys, during this time they expressed their desire to become engineers in the future. Boys have to prepare for IIT after 10th or 12th. Whereas, girls have to pass the NEET exam to become a doctor. Children from many schools participated in the felicitation program. He had secured good marks in the 10th and 12th exams.

Children studied on the strength of teachers and self study

All the children worked hard to get good marks. All of them want to move forward on the strength of their hard work. He studied with the help of teachers and on the strength of self-study. It should be known that parents also have an important role in getting good marks in their children. Many children informed that when they used to study. So, he was allowed to study at home. During that time they were not bothered. In the program, the Education Minister inspired the children to move forward. He said that children are the future of Bihar and the country.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

