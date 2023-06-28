Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman: Education Minister said to the children- the responsibility of making the country the best is on your shoulders

Bihar’s Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar told the children who performed better this year in the 10th and 12th exams that you are the future of India. You have the responsibility of making the country the best on your shoulders. For this you study well. You people need to raise the head of India. The education minister said these things at Prabhat Khabar’s Pratibha Samman ceremony held on Wednesday in Shri Krishna Memorial Auditorium packed with children and parents. During this, he gave medals and appreciation to 3400 children of 10th and 12th standard. The Education Minister caressed the children a lot. blessed. encouraged. At the same time, there was a competition between the children and their parents to take selfies with them.

Be a good person, help everyone

Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar said that there is a need to make children good human beings. A good person is one who helps everyone. Sensitivity only makes children good human beings. The quality of sensitivity comes from studies. He said that only children who study well can remove hatred in the society. He stressed that there are many challenges before India. Among these, the bullying of powerful countries and the increasing hatred in the country are the most important challenges. These challenges can be faced only by good studies and by being responsible citizens.

The Education Minister said that you people can achieve everything through determination and hard work. Prof. Chandrasekhar said that Bihar is the pride of India. The land here is glorious. Be it knowledge or salvation of Gautam Buddha, Bihar is its witness. Aryabhatta gave zero here. Bihar is the land of republic. Bihar is the land from where (Champaran) Bapu started the fight against the British. Along with this, JP started the movement against dictatorship in the country in the 70s from Bihar itself. After all, there is something in the land of Bihar, which inspires people to do great things. The land of Bihar is the land of knowledge and change. That’s why you people try to do the best and make the name of Bihar and India proud. He called upon the children to be ready to handle the legacy of Bihar’s glorious education.

working for the betterment of education

The Education Minister said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav are working together for the betterment of education. This government is working for quality education. For this, he is ready to do anything to take effective steps for the restoration of talented teachers. The government will leave no stone unturned for the betterment of education.

