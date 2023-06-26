Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman: Students can register at the counter till 12 noon in Shri Krishna Memorial Hall

Patna. Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman Samaroh is going to be organized on June 28 at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna. Meritorious students who have passed the 10th and 12th examinations of CBSE, ICSE and Bihar Board will be included in this. The registration process to attend the ceremony is in its final stages.

Students can get registration done at the counter till 12 noon

Schools willing to participate in the Pratibha Samman ceremony can submit the list of topper students on their letter heads to the Prabhat Khabar office. On the other hand, at the venue of the program to be held on Wednesday, at 12 o’clock in the day, students can register through the school. In this case you also have a mobile number 9835447208/ 9835488761 You can also whatsapp or email id [email protected] You can also mail.

Eligibility for Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman

CBSE: 90% or above marks in CBSE Board Exam.

ICSE : 85% or above marks in ICSE board exam

Board of Bihar School Examination Board: scored 80% or above

Contact from 11 am to 5 pm

For registration, you can contact Prabhat Khabar office located in Patliputra Industrial Area, Patna from 11 am to 5 pm till Tuesday. Students should get their registration done by writing on the letter head. Students or parents can contact on the given number for any information. Keep reading Prabhat Khabar for more details.

