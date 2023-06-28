Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman: The guests inspired the students, said- be a good person with intelligence

Prabhat Khabar honored the talents at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall on Wednesday. In the program, medals and certificates were given to the topper students of class 10th and class 12th of the main schools of the city. The Chief Guest of the program was Education Minister Chandrashekhar, Amity University Vice Chancellor Dr. Vivekanand Pandey, Bihar Engineering University Vice Chancellor Prof. SK Verma, Patilputra University Vice Chancellor Prof. RK Singh, IGNOU Senior Regional Director Dr. Abhilash Nayak, CIMP Director Dr. Rana Singh, Col. Rahul Sharma, Director, NIFT Patna, Vijay Bahadur, Vice President, Prabhat Khabar also addressed.

The guests involved in the program guided the students. The guests told to set goals and work honestly. Think and work for the country, society and move forward. Students should become job givers. Prabhat Khabar’s Senior Vice President Vijay Bahadur, State Editor Ajay Kumar, Local Editor Ranjit Prasad Singh, Bureau Chief Mithilesh and others were present in the programme.

Students are being honored, this is the result of hard work of parents and teachers: Vijay Bahadur

Welcoming the guests, Senior Vice President of Prabhat Khabar, Vijay Bahadur said that Prabhat Khabar is doing journalism of public concern. Since 2011, Pratibha Samman Samaroh is being organized in the city. Along with the students participating in the felicitation ceremony, parents and teachers also have an important contribution. It is the result of hard work of parents and teachers. Students become good human beings along with achieving merit. There should be humanity. Give your contribution towards the society.

One should learn from mistakes, so that next time do not repeat that mistake: Vivekananda Pandey

Dr. Vivekanand Pandey, Vice-Chancellor of Amity University while addressing the students said that a teacher has a huge contribution in making the students successful. Teachers shape your career. If you dream, the teacher will fulfill it. He told a mantra to the children about WWR (What went right) and www (What went wrong). Telling about WWR, said that before going to bed, think about what good work you have done from morning to evening and pat yourself on the back. Telling about WWW, said that how many mistakes have been made from morning to evening, we should learn from those mistakes, so that we do not repeat the mistake the next morning.

Parents should not impose their dreams on children: RK Singh

Vice Chancellor of Patliputra University Prof RK Singh said that children should dream. complete it. Parents think that we could not achieve the goal and dream of our life. Now our children will fulfill our dreams and goals, which is very wrong. Parents should not put pressure on children. They should be allowed to do what they want to do. Parents let their children fly their own flight, so that they can be successful in their life. What stream to take in higher education, leave it to the children. Children set their goals and move towards the goal. Children should see the contribution of the country and society and become job providers. When we decide to do better in our mind, then we do better for the country, society and parents and become job providers. Mind set has to be changed.

There is no defeat for those who try: Prof. SK Verma

Vice Chancellor of Bihar Engineering University Prof SK Verma said that this is a golden moment for the children. Try to move forward and do better from here. Encouraging the students, he said that you should be inspired by the lines of the poems. He said that the boat does not cross fearing the waves, those who try do not get defeated. When a small ant walks with grains, climbs on the walls, slips a hundred times, the faith of the mind instills courage in the veins, climbing and falling does not get tired, after all its hard work does not go in vain. There is no defeat for those who try. A diver takes a dip in the Indus, goes and comes back empty-handed… Children should be inspired by many such lines. Keep trying continuously. Success will surely come.

Struggle of parents in the success of children: Colonel Rahul Sharma

Colonel Rahul Sharma, Director, NIFT Patna congratulated all the students who received the honour. Addressing the parents, he said that if your children have secured 90 percent marks, then it is your struggle. All of you inspired your children, that’s why they are at this place today. He told a mantra to all the children that dream big and fulfill them.

Don’t worry about marks, focus honestly on studies: Dr. Rana Singh

Dr. Rana Singh, Director of Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) congratulated all the students, parents and teachers. He advised all the students to focus on their career and achieve success. He said that students should remember their thoughts, deeds and destiny. A successful student is a successful person. Students should wake up early in the morning and focus on studies. Develop reading habit. Create a time frame. Study accordingly. To understand your potential, listen to your superiors. Keep yourself away from distractions like social media, because these three to five years are very important for your career. Marx should not be worried. Stay focused on studies. Try honestly. Study on table-chair.

Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman: Education Minister said to the children- the responsibility of making the country the best is on your shoulders

Successful are those people who are good human beings: Dr. Abhilash Nayak

IGNOU’s Senior Director Dr. Abhilash Nayak said that success does not mean getting a good position, successful people are those who are a good person. First of all it is necessary to be a good person. Along with IQ, it is also important to have emotion. Children, listen to your heart and work hard with honesty to achieve your goal. You will definitely get success. Try to give something to our society. For this you have to become a job provider.

