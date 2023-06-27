Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman: Thousands of students will be honored today at SKM Hall in Patna, Education Minister will be the chief guest

Patna. Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman ceremony is being organized at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall on Wednesday. During this, thousands of students of the state will be honored by Prabhat Khabar. Education Minister Dr. Chandrashekhar will be the chief guest of the program. At the same time, Vice Chancellor of PU, Prof. Girish Kumar Chaudhary, Vice Chancellor of PPU, Prof. RK Singh, Director of NIFT Patna, Col. Rahul Sharma, Director of CIMP Patna, Dr. Rana Singh and Senior Regional Director of IGNOU, Dr. Abhilash Nayak, besides Amity University, were present as special guests in the program. VC will be Dr. Vivekananda Pandey.

The program will start at one o’clock

The program will start at 1 pm. At the same time, the students who have not been registered yet. They can do on-spot registration at the program venue till 12 noon. It may be known that meritorious students who have appeared in the 10th and 12th examinations of CBSE, ICSE and Bihar Board will be included. The registration process to attend the ceremony is in its final stages.

You can also register on the spot

Interested schools can submit the list of topper students on their letter heads to participate in the Pratibha Samman ceremony on the spot. mobile number 9835447208 / 9835488761 You can also whatsapp or email id [email protected] You can also mail.

Eligibility for Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman

CBSE: 90% or above marks in CBSE Board Exam.

ICSE : 85% or above marks in ICSE board exam

Board of Bihar School Examination Board: scored 80% or above