Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman to be organized in Patna on June 28, apply directly from here for registration

Bihar News: Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman Samaroh will be organized on June 28 at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna. Meritorious students who have appeared in the 10th and 12th examinations of CBSE, ICSE and Bihar Board will be included in this. The registration process to attend the ceremony is in its final stages. Schools willing to participate in the Pratibha Samman ceremony can submit the list of topper students on their letter heads to the Prabhat Khabar office. At the same time, students can also register through the school at the venue of the program to be held on Wednesday. In this case, you can also WhatsApp on mobile numbers 9835447208 and 9835488761 or you can also mail on email id [email protected]

Eligibility for Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman

Eligibility for CBSE for Prabhat Khabar Pratibha Samman should be 90% or above marks in CBSE board examination. At the same time, 85% or more marks are mandatory in the ICSE board exam. Whereas, it is mandatory to score 80% or more marks in the board examination of Bihar School Examination Board. Topper students will be honored by Prabhat Khabar.

Contact from 11 am to 5 pm

For registration in the Pratibha Samman ceremony, you can contact Prabhat Khabar office located in Patliputra Industrial Area, Patna from 11 am to 5 pm. Schools can submit the list of topper students on their letter heads to the Prabhat Khabar office. Students or parents can contact on the given number for any information. For more information, keep reading the website of Prabhat Khabar. Talented children are being honored by Prabhat Khabar.

