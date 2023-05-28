Prabhat Khabar Women were honored at the Aparajita Samman ceremony, the speaker should say that the participation of women in the society has increased

Prabhat Khabar Aparajita Samman ceremony: The society does not want a girl child, that’s why female feticide is taking place, whereas, whatever is there in nature, half of it belongs to women. The share of women in the society has increased with time. They need to be respected. These things were said by the Chief Guest, Assembly Speaker Dr. Rabindranath Mahato. He was addressing the Prabhat Khabar Aparajita Samman Samaroh organized at Mayuri Auditorium, CMPDI Kanke. On this occasion, women who have established a special identity in the society were honored.

On the occasion, Dr. Mahato said that there is a need for the society to unite and work in the direction of eradicating evil practices. Just as Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar had established the tradition of abolishing child marriage and widow remarriage in the society and Raja Ram Mohan Roy had taken the initiative to end the practice of sati, in the same way the evils against women in the society Voice has to be raised. This will empower women. To strengthen the participation of women in the male-dominated society, girl child education has to be promoted. Men also have to think that women have a part in the two-wheeler life. Give equal rights and encouragement to women in the form of power.

Take advantage of Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana

Dr. Rabindranath said that the government has started the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana this year to empower the girl child. Under this, the state government has decided to give Rs 2500-2500 per girl student to the girl students studying in class VIII and IX, Rs five thousand each to the girl students of class 10th, 11th and 12th and Rs 20 thousand in lump sum when they reach the age of 18 to 19 years. Has announced to give an amount of Rs. In such a situation, the parents should not consider their daughter as a burden of the family and help her in moving forward with a generous heart. The government will bear all the burden of the daughter.

women need to be role models

Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahua Maji attended the ceremony as a special guest. She said that she gets excited and motivated when women are respected. This instils selflessness and the desire to do the work in a better way. The role of women in every society is paramount. Appreciating the better work of every woman, she has to be established as a role model in the society. Other women will also be inspired by this. Dr. Mahua Maji shared Swami Vivekananda’s idea of ​​women empowerment during Chicago session. Told that after returning from the convention, Swamiji had made the society aware about the upliftment of the women of the society. In such a situation, every man has to have a sense of respect for women. He will have to become a shield in the harassment happening to him. This will change the condition of the society and women will be able to get social security.

Women create a positive environment in the society

On the occasion of Aparajita Samman ceremony, Vice President of Prabhat Khabar, Vijay Bahadur talked about giving equal place to women in the society. Said that women create a positive environment in the society. In a society where women are given the highest place, there is no lack of culture. At the same time, Anuj Sinha, executive editor of Prabhat Khabar gave the vote of thanks on the occasion of closing. Executive Director RK Dutta, Dr. Manjit Singh Sandhu and others were present on the occasion.

1. Poornima Linda, Wushu :Kanke’s Poornima Linda is an international Wushu player. Has played 23 National and two International Wushu Championships so far and has won many medals. Started playing since 2004.

2. Rashmi Saha, Motivational Speaker:Rashmi Saha of Karamtoli is a motivational speaker and life coach. She is working on life skills, menstrual health and mental health in the country and the world. She is also the founder of Mukti Mission.

3. Vandana Kumari, social worker:Vandana Kumari has been running menstrual hygiene cum awareness campaign in the remote rural areas of Ranchi for five years in the name of Mahi Care to make women and girls aware. Distributes sanitary pads among them.

4 Dr. Shipti Shraddha Singh:Ranchi’s Dr. Shipti obtained MBBS from Bangalore and Anesthesia degree from RGkar Medical College, Kolkata. After taking ICU training, he is working in the ICU of a private hospital in Delhi NCR. Also, on January 26 this year, he has completed the ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. Prior to this, along with the ascent of Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of Europe, he has trekked on many Himalayan mountains of India and Nepal.

5. Sadf Kayanat:Sadaf Kainat of Doranda has been a gold medalist and college topper in MA Urdu subject of Ranchi University. He lost his eyesight during the first year examination of B.Com. Sadaf started studying MA Urdu without being disappointed. Topper in University.

6. Anita Das:Anita Das has been working for the street vendors of Jharkhand for the last 13 years. He organized the street vendors of Ranchi and formed the Ranchi Footpath Shopkeeper Hawker Association. She is the general secretary of the organization. Now there is a struggle for street women vendors in Ranchi.

7. Mamta Devi (Member National Commission for Women): She is the first woman from Jharkhand to be declared a member of the National Commission for Women. She has been working for education and upliftment of women for a long time. There has been an important contribution in providing justice to the victims of violence. Rashtriya Shakti Manch was formed. By forming an organization called Sidhi Seva, she joined the service of the elderly in the village. (Photojournalist Roopam has received the award in his place.)

8. Rakhi Mishra, Divyang: Rakhi is suffering from polio since childhood. When she turned one year old, she used to walk. But due to the effect of wrong medicine, his legs and body stopped working. He is disabled since the age of one and a half years. By giving training in handicraft to poor helpless women at home, she is making them stand on their feet.

9. Veena Kumari Sharma: Divyang: Despite being a Divyang herself, she is serving the Divyang people by joining the Divyang Sahayata Kendra. Suffered from polio since childhood. But due to the skill of designing, she is standing on her feet. Has worked in many multi national companies. In 2021, she has been the winner of Miss India Disabled Competition.

10. Reena Kumari (Pink Auto Driver): After the death of her husband, Reena Pink became an auto driver. Husband passed away six years ago. Learned to drive an auto to raise two children. With the money earned from this auto, she is giving higher education to her children. Pink Auto is fighting for the rights of women drivers.