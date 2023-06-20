Practice of Yoga protocol in Ranchi, winners of various competitions honored

Yoga protocol was practiced on the sixth day of the seven-day yoga count down organized by the Department of AYUSH on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day. The program started at 6 in the morning. Yoga teacher Avneesh conducted this session. In the session, subtle exercises, asanas to be done while standing, asanas to be done while sitting, asanas to be done lying on the stomach, asanas to be done lying on the back were done.
Apart from this, Nadi Shodhan, Kapalbhati, Sheetli and Bhramari were practiced in Pranayama. After that Shavasan was performed and in the end meditation was practiced. More than 100 women and men participated in this session.
Cultural program and prize distribution ceremony was organized in the second session. In which the winners of various competitions held in the past were felicitated. Dr. Arif Raza, Dr. Sarita, Dr. Vikram Samrat, Dr. Subodh Kant Choubey, Dr. Zahid Anwar were present as special guests in this felicitation ceremony. The guests were honored by giving mementos.
On this occasion, Dr. Fazlus Shami, Director of Directorate of AYUSH, Dr. Mukul Kumar Dixit, in-charge of State Yoga Center, Dr. Archana Kumari, yoga instructor of State Yoga Center were present. Avneesh coordinated the entire program. While Uttam, Kamlesh, Devendra, Ashish, Ranjan, Babita, Kalyani, Vikas, Mariam, Anita, Aarti, Bunty, Poonam, Chand Nagpal supported them well.
winners of various competitions
Yogasana Competition Senior
Male
Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years
First – Mohit Kumar
Second- Shivam Kumar Ranjan
Third – Giridhar Principle
Special Senior Group above 40 years
First – Jagdish Singh
Second – Vinod Kumar Upadhyay
Third – Anil Gupta
Female Senior 15 to 25 Years
First – Ritika Joshi
II – Sandhya Kumari
Third – Tanu Kumari
Special Senior Group 25 to 40 Years
First – Sneha Kumari
II – Shruti Vidyarthi
Third – Rashmi Chaparia
Special Senior Group above 40 years
First – Ranjana Kishan
II – Baby Mahto
Third – Sanghamitra Sahu
Yogasana Competition Junior Men
super junior group
First – Mayank Dey
Second – Shaurya Singh
Third – Bijit Kumar
Chaturthi – Akshaya Nimitt
junior group
First – Ayush Chaurasia
II – Ansh Raj
Third – Abhi Tiwari
Woman
super junior group
First – Gargi Gupta
II – Trisha Raj
Third – Ira Aditi
junior group
First – Vaishnavi
II – Harshita
Third – Ansika
elocution competition
Male
Super Senior Group – 25 to 35 years
First – Kishore Kumar Mandal
Junior Group – 5 to 15 years
First – Ayushman Sahu
Second – Dhruv Kumar
Third – Nairalin Shandilya
Woman
Super Senior Group – 25 to 35 years
First – Rashmi Chaparia
II – Richa Arora
Third – Poonam Vishwakarma
Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years
First – Rambha Kumari
Second – Ritika Joshi
Junior Group – 5 to 15 years
first – ascending direction
drawing competition
Male
Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years
First – Aryaman Sahu
Second – Devram Thakur
Junior Group – 8 to 15 years
First – Aryaveer Gupta
Second – Ayushman Sahu
Third – Dhruv Kumar
Women Super Senior Group – 25 Years to 35 Years
First – Mansi Raj
Second – Poonam Vishwakarma
Third – Soni Kumari
Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years
First – Bhumi Rai
II – Sariab Seraj
Third – Ritika Joshi
Junior Group – 8 to 15 years
First – Deshna Khushraj
II – Hansika Chowdhary
Third – Achita Garg
