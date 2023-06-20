Practice of Yoga protocol in Ranchi, winners of various competitions honored

Yoga protocol was practiced on the sixth day of the seven-day yoga count down organized by the Department of AYUSH on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day. The program started at 6 in the morning. Yoga teacher Avneesh conducted this session. In the session, subtle exercises, asanas to be done while standing, asanas to be done while sitting, asanas to be done lying on the stomach, asanas to be done lying on the back were done.

Apart from this, Nadi Shodhan, Kapalbhati, Sheetli and Bhramari were practiced in Pranayama. After that Shavasan was performed and in the end meditation was practiced. More than 100 women and men participated in this session.

Cultural program and prize distribution ceremony was organized in the second session. In which the winners of various competitions held in the past were felicitated. Dr. Arif Raza, Dr. Sarita, Dr. Vikram Samrat, Dr. Subodh Kant Choubey, Dr. Zahid Anwar were present as special guests in this felicitation ceremony. The guests were honored by giving mementos.

On this occasion, Dr. Fazlus Shami, Director of Directorate of AYUSH, Dr. Mukul Kumar Dixit, in-charge of State Yoga Center, Dr. Archana Kumari, yoga instructor of State Yoga Center were present. Avneesh coordinated the entire program. While Uttam, Kamlesh, Devendra, Ashish, Ranjan, Babita, Kalyani, Vikas, Mariam, Anita, Aarti, Bunty, Poonam, Chand Nagpal supported them well.

winners of various competitions

Yogasana Competition Senior

Male

Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years

First – Mohit Kumar

Second- Shivam Kumar Ranjan

Third – Giridhar Principle

Special Senior Group above 40 years

First – Jagdish Singh

Second – Vinod Kumar Upadhyay

Third – Anil Gupta

Female Senior 15 to 25 Years

First – Ritika Joshi

II – Sandhya Kumari

Third – Tanu Kumari

Special Senior Group 25 to 40 Years

First – Sneha Kumari

II – Shruti Vidyarthi

Third – Rashmi Chaparia

Special Senior Group above 40 years

First – Ranjana Kishan

II – Baby Mahto

Third – Sanghamitra Sahu

Yogasana Competition Junior Men

super junior group

First – Mayank Dey

Second – Shaurya Singh

Third – Bijit Kumar

Chaturthi – Akshaya Nimitt

junior group

First – Ayush Chaurasia

II – Ansh Raj

Third – Abhi Tiwari

Woman

super junior group

First – Gargi Gupta

II – Trisha Raj

Third – Ira Aditi

junior group

First – Vaishnavi

II – Harshita

Third – Ansika

elocution competition

Male

Super Senior Group – 25 to 35 years

First – Kishore Kumar Mandal

Junior Group – 5 to 15 years

First – Ayushman Sahu

Second – Dhruv Kumar

Third – Nairalin Shandilya

Woman

Super Senior Group – 25 to 35 years

First – Rashmi Chaparia

II – Richa Arora

Third – Poonam Vishwakarma

Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years

First – Rambha Kumari

Second – Ritika Joshi

Junior Group – 5 to 15 years

first – ascending direction

drawing competition

Male

Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years

First – Aryaman Sahu

Second – Devram Thakur

Junior Group – 8 to 15 years

First – Aryaveer Gupta

Second – Ayushman Sahu

Third – Dhruv Kumar

Women Super Senior Group – 25 Years to 35 Years

First – Mansi Raj

Second – Poonam Vishwakarma

Third – Soni Kumari

Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years

First – Bhumi Rai

II – Sariab Seraj

Third – Ritika Joshi

Junior Group – 8 to 15 years

First – Deshna Khushraj

II – Hansika Chowdhary

Third – Achita Garg