Pradhan Mantri Vidya Scheme: Now students will be able to study through CBSE TV channel also, total 200 channels will be launched

Patna: Under the Pradhan Mantri Vidya Scheme, the education department is going to launch 200 TV channels across the country. CBSE has also been given a TV channel under this scheme. Through this, students of class 1st to 12th will be able to understand various topics related to the syllabus while sitting at home. Along with this, a training program for teachers will also be organized through TV channel. In this, school managers will also be informed about the basic requirements for implementing the new education policy. This information was given by CBSE Training Director Shriram Sharma on Saturday. He had come to participate in the orientation program organized at DAV School, Board Colony in Patna.

Interested teachers can get training

He said that the TV channel is in beta run mode. From next month, students will be able to take advantage through the channel. He said that the teachers who will get the opportunity to develop e-content or to explain the topics related to the syllabus will get an opportunity to participate in the program. Along with this, interested teachers can also get training by joining through COE. Shriram Sharma told that an advance center has also been prepared by CBSE in Rae Bareli, where residential training will be given to school teachers. Research work will also be promoted in the Advance Center. State-of-the-art lab and modern equipment have also been installed in the Advance Center.

Compulsory for teachers to take 50 hours of training in a year

The Training Director of CBSE said that it is mandatory for all teachers to get 50 hours of training in a year. At the same time, he told that instead of Rs 2500 per day, the honorarium given to the master trainer will now be Rs 2500 for a 90-minute session. A master trainer can participate in two sessions of 90 minutes each in a day.

Quality education has to reach the children who are deprived of education

Inaugurating the orientation program based on Foundation Literacy and New Education Policy, CBSE Regional Officer Arvind Kumar Mishra said that the new education policy talks about providing quality education to the children who are being deprived of education. Along with this, a new education policy has been prepared to increase the power of innovative ideas and understanding in children. On the other hand, Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Academic Director of CBSE, while addressing the principals from various schools of the state, said that the purpose of implementing the new education policy has been to teach students by connecting them with practical life. Along with this, by linking the children with the study of vocational course along with the main subject, they have to be given an opportunity to choose a better career option. Principals of CBSE schools from different districts of the state and other officials of CBSE were present on the occasion.

central board of secondary education