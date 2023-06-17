Pranab of Om will be installed on Bareilly’s Jhumka and Invert Tiraha, 32 km parikrama of Nath temples, layout final

Bareilly : Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh is being incarnated from Nath Nagri to Shivlok. Om’s Pranab will be installed at both ends of the city i.e. Bareilly-Delhi Road (Jhumka Tiraha) and Lucknow- Bareilly (Invert Tiraha). This work is being done by Bareilly Development Authority (BDA). In this, the layout design of Nath circuit has been finalized. Its DPR is also in the final stage.

Mahadev will be felt in every particle of this place. There will be sagas of Shiva Shambhu at intersections, intersections and highways. Shankar’s presence will be pervaded in every particle. Nath circuit is being prepared in Bareilly to promote spiritual tourism and to introduce the younger generation to Sanatan culture. On the instructions of Commissioner Saumya Aggarwal, BDA Vice President Joginder Singh, architect Sumit Aggarwal has prepared the layout and design of the Nath Nagri Corridor.

Pashupatinath, Tapeshwar Nath, Maninath, Trivati ​​Nath, Dhopeshwar Nath, Bankhandi Nath and Alakhnath temples have been prepared in Nathnagari Corridor of the city. There will be a car and a pathway on the way to the temple. Apart from this, grand gates will be made in the temples. Outside the temples, from the bus stop to the main gate of the temple will be decorated with colorful lights. The names of Ram Dwar, Tapeshwar Dwar, Alakhnath Dwar and Kedarnath Dwar have been finalized around Bareilly.

Now Delapir will be identified as Adinath Tiraha

The name of Delapir Tiraha of the city will be changed. It will be named after Adinath Tirahe. Its nomenclature will be finalized soon by the Municipal Board. Here the cultural heritage and heritage of Nath city will be preserved. Apart from this, Damru of Lord Shiva Shambhu will be established. The construction work has started on Delapir Tirahe. A pit has been dug in the middle to install Damru. Efforts have started in the direction of establishing Trishul at Nariawal Tirahe.

Gaushala, parking and Bhandara hall will be built

In the layout design of the Alakhnath temple, there will be a 9 meter corridor inside the temple. There will be arrangements for drinking water. There will be benches for all the devotees to sit. Tinshed will be put. Parking has been arranged. Bhandara hall is being built to feed the devotees. Tinshed will be put for the cows. The beauty and arrangement of Alakhnath temple will be grand.

Chupula Road will be fourlane from the station and three underpasses will be built

All the roads are being made six-lane and four-lane to reach the temples in the city’s Nath Nagri corridor. BDA Vice President Joginder Singh told that the construction work has started on the chaupla. Four laning will be done from Chaupula Crossroads to Station Road. This will facilitate the devotees going to Madinath, Dhopeshwar Nath and Alakhnath temples.

Apart from this, underpass on City cremation ground, Alakhnath underpass, and alternate route from Madinath to cremation ground are being considered. An underpass is also being arranged near the Subhashnagar bridge. So that the devotees going to Saton Nath temple do not face any kind of inconvenience.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

