Pranker Vovan told the details of the conversation with Merkel on behalf of Poroshenko – News

Prankster Vladimir Kuznetsov, better known as Vovan, in an interview with People’s News told details of a conversation with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel on behalf of ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

Kuznetsov explained that Merkel and Poroshenko were the heroes for the new prank because of the history of the Minsk agreements, when politicians admitted that the agreements “were just a bluff and no one was going to do anything, since Minsk was needed only to buy time” .

“Merkel is very afraid of saying and doing something superfluous. I think we won’t see her for a long time, ”the prankster shared his impression of the conversation with the German politician.

At the same time, he noted that “Merkel hardly even realized that this was a prank”, and with the questions that were asked on behalf of Poroshenko, she was “somewhat dissatisfied” and “most likely she already regretted that she agreed to once again stir up the past.”

In addition, Kuznetsov suggested that “Merkel is simply afraid to speak Russian.” He believes it has something to do with her past.

“She’s scared, that’s why she spoke to us in her native German,” Vovan summed up.

Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry confirmed a conversation between former Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus). This was stated by the representative of the German Foreign Ministry Christian Wagner.