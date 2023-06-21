Prannoy and Kashyap reached pre-quarterfinals of Taipei Open, Sikki and Rohan also won

Taipei Open 2023: Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap stormed into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Taipei Open with straight-game victories over their respective opponents here on Wednesday. World number nine Prannoy didn’t have to struggle much to beat local player Lin Yu Hsien 21-11 21-10 in just 26 minutes in the first round of this BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

Prannoy and Kashyap in pre-quarterfinals of Taipei Open

Third seed Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month, will next take on the winner of the first round match between Chen Chi Ting and Tommy Sugiarto. Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, also made it to the next round with a comfortable 21-15 21-16 win over Germany’s Samuel Siao. He will take on local player Su Lee Yang in the pre-quarterfinals. While national champion Mithun Manjunath put up a tough fight and went down 18-21 21-14 16-21 to second seed local player Chow Tien Chen in an hour and 11 minutes.

Sikki and Rohan also in pre quarter finals

Tania Hemant was the only Indian to win in women’s singles. She defeated Hungary’s Agnes Korosi in straight games 21-7 21-17. However, in the second round, 19-year-old Tania will face World Championship and Olympic silver medalist and top seed Tai Tzu Ying. In mixed doubles, Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor defeated compatriots Navneet Bokka and Priya Konjengbam 21-14 21-17. Sikki and Rohan will take on Chew Siang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min in the pre-quarterfinals.

These Indian players got defeated

S Shankar Muthuswamy Subramanian, Kiran George, Mairaba Luwang Mesnam, Satish Kumar Karunakaran, Rutwika Shivani Gadde and Aakarshi Kashyap, however, faced defeat. Subramanian was ousted by sixth seed Kenta Sunayama 21-13 21-5 in straight games while Kiran went down 20-22 21-12 9-21 in a hard-fought match against Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao. Meiraba went down 18-21 17-21 against fifth seed Ng Ka Long Angus while Satish went down in straight sets 10-21 10-21 against local contender Chi Yu Jen.

World Cup 2023: Big blow to Pakistan, ICC and BCCI reject PCB’s demand to change the venue badminton