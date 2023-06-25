Pran’s catchphrase and getup

Ajay Kumar Sharma

In order to make his characters memorable and to maintain his demand and popularity in the film industry for a long time, Pran not only worked hard on his make-up, getup (clothing) and manner of speaking (accent), but also paid attention to Kept that there should be no repetition in them. He takes inspiration for all these from the people around him or from the pictures and details published in newspapers and magazines. Talking about the special tone of speech or “pillow kalam”, the pillow kalam used by him in the film ‘Patthar Ke Sanam’ (1960) was – Why? Right? Right?” He picked up this catchphrase while filming in Lahore from Roop Shourie’s maternal uncle, who used to take care of his studio. In the film Dus Lakh (1966), he added humor by repeating his words in wrong English. In the film ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ (1964) by saying ‘S’ to ‘S’ – “Shatale, Shatale Shampa Kabhi to Mera Shamay Bhi Aayega” also made the audience laugh a lot. The catchphrase “Hum bolega to bolenge ki bolta hai”, spoken in a Nepali accent in the role of a Nepali Gorkha in the film Kasauti (1974) also became quite popular.

To make his villainy dreadful and scary, he used different methods of smoking cigarette or beedi and eating paan in many films. In the film Maryada (1971), he did the trick of taking a lit cigarette inside his mouth with his tongue and bringing it back to his lips in the same way without burning his tongue or lips (a technique imitated by Aamir Ban in Ghulam). In the film ‘Dil Tera Deewana’ (1962), he used to move the beedi held in his mouth from one end to the other with the lower lip of the tongue while speaking.

He imitated his daughter’s dance teacher, who was handicapped and walked with a special way, playing the role of a lame in ‘Heer-Ranjha’ (1970). For the role of a lunatic in the film Chor Ke Ghar Chor (1978), he adopted the getup of a lunatic he often saw in Bandra, wearing a military outfit and a medal and whistling.

His wigs and getups were always a little different and were loved by the audience. Due to his special fascination for world famous personalities, he kept a short mustache and hair like Hitler in the film Khandaan (1966). In Amar Akbar Anthony, his beard and clothes were like Abraham Lincoln. For the role of a professor in the film Jugnu (1973), he donned the makeup and getup of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Means his same kurta, wig, thick frame glasses and moustache. In the later films Nigahein (1989), he sported a beard like Sam Pitroda and in Joshiley (1973) as Shashi Kapoor’s father-in-law Geoffrey Candle.

For correctness of the costume, Pran did not hesitate to seek cooperation from any person of the same community of the religion he was playing. In the film ‘Kasauti’, for the role of a Nepali Gorkha, he asked for clothes like Gorkhas from his friend, as well as even the khukri kept by him and took him to the shooting. In the film Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool (1969), he played the Marathi character of Mohalla Ke Dada. For this, he memorized some selected Marathi words from his Marathi electrician and included them in his dialogues.

In the film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Pran played a notable role of ‘Raka’, a ruthless dacoit. Based on the story of Chambal bandits laying down their arms, this film was produced by Raj Kapoor. Pran took this getup from the picture of a dacoit killed in a police encounter in the Times of India newspaper. When it came to devising Raka’s quirks or mannerisms that would reflect his mood and fear on screen, Raj Kapoor left it to Pran.

In the film, Raka kept twirling his finger on his neck while talking. The audience/critics liked his style very much. But no one could understand why he used to do this. Much later, in an interview given to India Today, he revealed the secret that when I did this character, I went deep into the indecisiveness going on inside him, so I felt a fear that he too must have been troubling inside. The fear of death coming in front at any moment. It means that if caught, the person will be hanged, otherwise the neck can be cut. Because of this fear inside him, he must have got into the habit of wringing his neck every now and then. (The author is a senior cultural critic.)