Prapanch Panchak in Panchshul of Baba Baidyanath Dham gives special knowledge

By Dr. Motilal. Yoga Panchak: The Panchshul located on the peak of Baba Baidyanath temple gives inspiration to know the five Yoga Panchak. Those five Yogas are Panchak – Mantra Yoga, Sparsha Yoga, Bhava Yoga, Abhava Yoga and the fifth Mahayoga. Whose other instincts have been stopped, such a mind’s calm attitude is established in Lord Shiva. In short, this is called “Yoga”.

Chitta Vritti Nirodh: Yoga: Yoga Karma Kaushalam

Mantri Yoga: Mantra yoga is the attitude of the mind free from distractions, which is fixed in the meaning of the mantra under the practice of chanting.

Touch Yoga: When this instinct of the mind gives priority to Pranayama, then its name is Sparsh Yoga.

Bhav Yoga: When this sparsha yoga becomes free from the touch of mantra, then it is called Bhava yoga.

Lack Yoga: In which the component of the form of the whole world vanishes or dissolves, then it is given the name of “Absence Yoga”. In this lack of yoga, there is no sense of good things. There is only contemplation of Shiva’s nature without title.

Grand total: When the attitude of the mind becomes completely devoted to Shiva, this state is called Mahayoga. Whose mind gets detached from worldly and otherworldly subjects in every way, only such a person gets the real right of yoga. There are two important ways to detach the mind from worldly things. Firstly, to know the faults of worldly and otherworldly subjects also and secondly, keep seeing the qualities of God. Panchshul stresses on knowing these five yogas to do yoga with Baidyanath.

Prapancha Panchak: Panchshul indicates that the five other types of Panchaks in nature are called Prapanch Panchak. The first Panchak is Maha Tattva, Satogun, Rajogun, Tamogun and Ego. The second panchak is sound, touch, form, taste and smell. The third panchak is sky, air, fire, water and earth. The fourth panchak is ear, skin, eye, tongue and nose. The fifth panchak is – hands, feet, speech, feet and presence. All these five five worlds are called Jagat Prapancha and they have been given the name of Jada Prakriti or Maya. The control of these inert instincts is called knowledge. It is also ignorance to renounce this world without understanding and realizing it properly. To remove the darkness of this world, the lamp of knowledge has to be lit. As soon as this light of knowledge rises in the heart, all the darkness of ignorance vanishes in a moment.

Prapanchakarta Shiva burnt the half-existing world into ashes and took its essence. By burning the world, Shiva has applied its ashes in his body. Shiva has taken the essence of the world in the form of Bhabhuta Potne. The hair from the essence of sky, the face from the essence of air, the heart from the essence of fire, the region of the waist from the essence of water and the essence of earth have been worn in the knees. The Tripund which Shiva is holding in his forehead is the essence of Brahma, Vishnu and Rudra. Lord Shiva has brought all the essence of the universe under his control considering everything as the cause of the world’s rise. Followers of Shiva follow him and consume ashes. The world is ashes. The world behind which man is running. That’s just ashes. The truth of the world is ashes. This world is being burnt again and again by fire. Due to this it becomes ashes.

Ashes are the semen of fire. In this way, knowing the superior form of ashes, bathes with ashes by fire etc. mantras, that enslaved creature becomes Pashupati Swarup by getting free from the encirclement. The one who burns the body with the fire of Shiva, burns the universe and floods it through the path of yoga with the form of Shakti Somamrit, that one becomes free from accepting life by renunciation of the Agnishomatkam world by being the nectar form. Those who apply ashes, they are semen and bright. All their faults get burnt. One who is luminous with ashes, wears ashes made of Tripund, bathes with ashes, he is devoted to ashes. Ghosts, ghosts, vampires, evil spirits also run away from ashes. Reflects the body. That’s why it is called Bhasit. It is consumed because of the eating of sins. Being the factor of Bhuti or Aishwarya, it is Bhuti or Vibhuti. Being the one who protects, the name of this Vibhuti is also Raksha. In this sense it is the ghost of Lord Bhava. It is the glory of Lord Shankar. In other sense it is Bhava or the ghost of the world, which is actually ashes. The world we are running after is just ashes. Panchshul Prapanch gives this knowledge through Panchak.

Panchshul of Baidyanath Dham