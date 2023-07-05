Praveen Kumar Accident: Former cricketer Praveen Kumar’s car was hit by a canter, son was also present

Praveen Kumar Car Accident:East indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar Became a victim of a terrible car accident in Meerut late on Tuesday night. His car was hit by a speeding canter. His son was also present in the car with Praveen at that time. However, both the people narrowly lost their lives in this accident. After the accident, a huge crowd gathered on the spot. People had caught the accused canter driver. Later the police came and took him into custody. 36-year-old Praveen Kumar has played international cricket for India in all three formats.

Praveen Kumar narrowly escapes in a car accident

According to the information, Praveen Kumar was coming from Pandav Nagar in Meerut in his Land Rover Defender car at around 10 pm on July 4. After this, when the car reached near the commissioner’s house, a canter coming from the front hit his car hard. The cricketer’s car was badly damaged in this. However, Praveen and his son narrowly escaped the accident. After the accident, the police of Civil Line Police Station immediately reached the spot and detained the canter driver. Regarding this accident, the CO told that Praveen Kumar and son are completely safe. Please tell that Praveen Kumar’s house is in Multan Nagar located on Baghpat Road of Meerut City.

The last match was played for the Indian team in the year 2012

36-year-old Praveen Kumar is now away from cricket but he played for Team India for many years. Talking about Praveen Kumar’s international career, at one time he used to play the role of the main bowler in the limited overs format for India. In the year 2008, when the Indian team won the CB series in Australia, Praveen Kumar played an important role with the ball in that too.

Praveen Kumar took 27 wickets in 6 Test matches, 77 wickets in 68 ODIs and 8 wickets in 10 T20 matches for India. Praveen Kumar, who made his debut in 2007, played his last international match in 2012, when he was only 25 years old. Praveen played his last international match in 2012 against the South Africa cricket team in Johannesburg, which was a T20 match. Apart from this, 90 wickets are registered in the name of Praveen Kumar in 119 IPL matches.

SAFF Championship: Jackson Singh celebrates India’s victory with ‘Manipur flag’, creates ruckus on social media )bcci