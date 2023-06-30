Prayagraj: CM Yogi handed over the keys of houses to the beneficiaries, Zahida said- CM fulfilled my mother’s dream

Prayagraj : The allotment of 76 houses built on the land vacated from the possession of mafia Atiq Ahmed in Lukarganj, Prayagraj was done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday in a huge public meeting organized at the Leader Road Press Ground. On getting the key of the house from the hands of the CM, it was as if the dreams of many poor people came true. Tears welled up in the eyes of many beneficiaries on receiving the keys of their houses. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards CM Yogi Adityanath. Said that whatever thanks are given is less.

Zahida Fatima, a resident of Daryabad, could not hold back her tears after getting the key of the house from the hands of CM Yogi. He said that his family is very poor and father Abbas e takes care of the family by driving a rickshaw. Said that we have come battling poverty. They can’t believe they have found their home. For this, the amount of gratitude that can be expressed towards CM Yogi Adityanath is less. He has no words to express his thanks to the CM.

the poor got shelter

Madhu Devi, who had been living on rent for years in Malakraj area of ​​Rambagh, also got the pleasure of living in her own house for the first time. His daughter Tanu tells that no one has their own house or land in their Nanihal and Dadihal. This is the first time that he will have a roof of his own house over his head. It is difficult to describe this happiness in words.

Madhudevi told that after getting the key, Satyanarayan would listen to the story of God and enter the house. 60-year-old Sangeeta Srivastava says that she never thought that her dream of owning a house would be fulfilled at this stage of age. Husband and wife run their house to do small work, in such a situation having their own house has been a big help.

Harish Chandra, husband of Neerja Devi, who lives on rent in the Cantt area, says that she had no faith that luck would support her so much. Harish, who works in a shop, has four people in his family. Could not even think of building his own house with this earning. As long as there is life, Yogi will always remember the government. Which made people like us also the owner of the house.

Got flat in only 3.5 lakhs

The happiness of those who got 76 flats prepared on the land vacated by Mafia Atiq Ahmed in Lukarganj is being created. Because their years old dream has come true. On Friday, the CM handed over the keys of the houses to the beneficiaries. Officials said that in the flats prepared in the four-storey building, the cost of one flat has been kept at Rs 7.5 lakh. Out of this, the beneficiary will have to pay only Rs 3.5 lakh. The remaining amount will be given to the beneficiary in the form of subsidy benefit from the government.

