Prayagraj: Flats for the poor are prepared on the land freed from the possession of Mafia Atiq, will be allotted soon

Prayagraj: Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is getting 76 flats constructed under the PM Awas Yojana on 1731 square meters of land freed from the possession of Mafia Atiq Ahmed in Lukarganj, it will be seen in saffron colour. Almost 90 percent of the construction work of these flats has been completed, the rest will also be completed very soon.

Soon the process of allotment of these flats will be completed. CM Yogi himself had performed Bhoomi Pujan in December 2021 to make a home for the poor. A key distribution ceremony will be organized to hand over the keys of the flats to the eligible beneficiaries. CM Yogi will come in this program and will give the keys to the beneficiaries.

There is a discussion on painting the flat in saffron color

The discussion about painting the flats in saffron has intensified. People say that the Prayagraj Development Authority is getting the flats painted saffron in order to end the fear they had about the mafia rule of Atiq gang. In this regard, PDA Secretary K Ajit Kumar Singh told that the color of the flats was already decided, that is why it is being painted saffron.

Last year, applications for allotment of flats were taken from June 30 to July 31. For this, registration fee of Rs 150 and application fee of Rs 5000 was fixed. In such a situation, the PDA has received an amount of more than three crores.

80 claimants on one flat

The process of online application for 76 flats of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana being built on the land vacated by Mafia Atiq Ahmed in Lukarganj was till 31 July. After the application, 80 claims have come forward on one flat. In such a situation, whose dream of own house will come true, it will be clear only after drawing the lottery of PDA.

The construction of Lukerganj flat is included in the ambitious plans of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This is the reason why the Chief Minister himself had laid the foundation stone for the construction of these flats in December last year. The construction works are reviewed from time to time. The application process for these flats on behalf of Prayagraj Development Authority started from June 30 last year.

6071 poor have applied

The number of people applying online for flats in Lukarganj reached 6071. Means about 80 people have given claim for one flat. Whose dream of getting their own house will come true in such a situation, it will be clear after the lottery. A building in Lukerganj will be of three storeys. In this, the covered area of ​​each flat will be 22.77 square meters. Under the scheme, the allottee will have to pay a total of three and a half lakh rupees to the PDA for the flat. In this, 45 thousand rupees will have to be given at the time of allotment and the remaining three lakh rupees in six months’ installment.

