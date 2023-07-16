Prayagraj: Passengers will get packed Gangajal at the first airport of Mahakumbh, planes will be able to fly even at night

Prayagraj: People coming to Prayagraj wish to take Gangajal to their homes from here. But, most of the people are not able to go to the ghats of Ganga due to work and other reasons or their stay in Prayagraj is only for a short time, due to which it is not possible for them to take Gangajal. This is a big problem for the air passengers, but now Gangajal will be available to the people at the airport.

Packed Ganges water will also be available to the passengers at the airport. Passengers will start getting this facility before Mahakumbh. With the help of a self-help group, preparations are on to make this facility available to the passengers in the coming days. If this happens, Prayagraj will be the first such airport in the country, where the holy Ganga water of Sangam will be available to the passengers in the terminal building itself.

Everyday a large number of people from different states of the country come to Sangam for bath. Most of the people take Gangajal. There is no problem in carrying it in trains and buses. But, the air passengers keep complaining about how to carry it. There is no problem in carrying Gangajal in one liter bottle in handbag with the passengers. But, sometimes it is not allowed to be carried in view of security.

Member Shivshankar Singh and other members raised this issue in the meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee. On this, Keshari Devi Patel, MP and chairman of the committee, asked to sell bottled Ganga water here. He said that women of self-help groups in Prayagraj are also working on this. In such a situation, the airport administration should contact these women and ensure the sale of bottled Gangajal at the airport.

The MP says that commercial stalls in the airport are expensive. For this reason, the airport administration has been asked to find a middle way so that the financial burden on the women associated with the self-help groups does not increase and Gangajal is also available to the passengers at a cheaper rate. According to the MP, he will try his best to ensure that this financial year the passengers start getting packed Gangajal at the airport.

With this new initiative, the devotees who have to travel by air, bringing Gangajal with them after the Sangam bath, will also be able to get it packed at the airport. A wrapping machine has been installed here by a private organization. The benefit of this will be given to those people who bring Gangajal in a plastic can of two to five liters. After packing Gangajal with the wrapping machine, it can be deposited along with the luggage.

Meanwhile, now the movement of planes will be possible at Prayagraj airport even during the night. It can be started by Alliance Air. Alliance Air has proposed to fix the Prayagraj-Delhi flight schedule twice a week at night. As soon as the approval of the Air Force is received, the movement of planes will start here even at night.

The airport has night landing facility. In the new schedule that Alliance Air has made, there is a preparation for a direct flight to Delhi around 10 pm. This aircraft will come from Kolkata to Prayagraj two days a week around 9.15 pm.

According to Airport Director RR Pandey, the work of expansion of the airport will start next month. This work will be completed in 15 months. Before Kumbh, new terminal building, a taxi way, three big and eight small aircraft parking stand etc. facilities will be here.

Keshari Devi Patel, MP from Phulpur and chairperson of the Airport Advisory Committee, has said that it is necessary to start the Nagpur-Patna flight which was closed under the UDAN scheme. She said that she would meet the Aviation Minister in this regard. He directed to submit a proposal to get the land from the state government for 31 acres of land adjacent to the airport to be used for the needs of the airport in future.

Along with this, Ashish Gupta, a member of the Airport Advisory Committee, has suggested starting a 20-seater aircraft from Prayagraj to Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Varanasi etc. cities. It is being told that this service will start as soon as the airport is constructed in Ayodhya.

